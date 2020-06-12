Anzeige
Dank Top-News immer begehrter: Ximen-Aktienkursanstieg nicht mehr aufzuhalten
ACCESSWIRE
12.06.2020 | 18:44
Bell Auto wins the 2020 Consumer Choice Award in the Greater Toronto Area for Pre-Owned Automobile Dealership

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2020 / BELL AUTO is a trusted family-owned and operated business that has been serving loyal clients since 1999. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, purchase with complete peace of mind from Bell Auto Toronto Used car dealership.

We pride ourselves in providing the highest level of customer service in the industry. We are an authorized repair facility accepted by warranty companies with certified licensed technicians on site with the most up to date computer diagnostic tools.

6-year winner of Consumer Choice Awards for the Best Pre-Owned Dealership in the GTA & the surrounding areas, The 2019 Reader's Choice Diamond Award Winner for the outstanding dealership by the readers of the North York Mirror. We pride ourselves on having over 700 reviews with a 4.7 rating on Google and Facebook.

Q: What does being awarded the Consumer Choice Award mean to you?

A: That we are on the right track, and our customers know and feel that they are our first priority. Our goal is excellence. Winning the award motivates our dealership to keep doing the best that we can. Hard work pays off.

Contact Info:

Address: 1127 Finch Ave West
North York, Ontario M3J 2E8
Email: info@bellauto.ca
Website: www.bellauto.ca
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bellauto1/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BellAuto1
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bellauto1/

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/593744/Bell-Auto-wins-the-2020-Consumer-Choice-Award-in-the-Greater-Toronto-Area-for-Pre-Owned-Automobile-Dealership

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
