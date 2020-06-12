Spark Networks SE (NYSE American: LOV), one of the world's leading online dating platforms leveraging premium, complementary brands including Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe and SilverSingles, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the upcoming Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference. The event is virtual and will take place between August 11-13, 2020. For more information, please visit https://www.canaccordgenuity.com/capital-markets/about-us/events/

Additionally, Spark Networks has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Annual Report on Form 20-F, which contains the Company's audited consolidated financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov as well as through Spark's website at https://www.spark.net/.

Upon request, the Company will provide a hard copy of its Annual Report, which contains its audited financial statements, free of charge to its shareholders, ADS holders, and prospective investors.

Written requests should be directed to:

Spark Networks SE

Attn: Annual Reports

Kohlfurter Straße 41/43

Berlin 10999

Germany

Alternatively, email requests may be directed to investor@spark.net

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, statements involving known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause Spark Networks' performance or achievements to be materially different from those of any expected future results, performance, or achievements.

Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements. Written words, such as "believes," "hopes," "intends," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "plans," "anticipates," and variations thereof, or the use of future tense, identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the near future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially, including, but not limited to, those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Spark Networks' Annual Report on Form 20-F and in other sections of Spark Networks' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and in Spark Networks' other current and periodic reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

About Spark Networks SE:

Spark Networks SE is America's second largest dating company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange American under the ticker symbol "LOV," with headquarters in Berlin, Germany, and offices in New York, Utah and California. The Company's widening portfolio of premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe and SilverSingles, among others. Spark Networks SE in its current form is the result of the merger between Affinitas GmbH and Spark Networks, Inc. in 2017 and the addition of Zoosk, Inc. in 2019. Spark Networks has approximately one million monthly paying subscribers globally.

Contacts:

Investors:

Christopher Camarra

Vice President of Investor Relations

christopher.camarra@spark.net