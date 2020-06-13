COLOGNE, June 12 (WNM/EASA) - The European Union Aviation Safety Agency announced the certification of an electric airplane, the Pipistrel Velis Electro, the first type certification world-wide of a fully electric aircraft and an important milestone in the quest for environmentally sustainable aviation. "This is an exciting breakthrough," said EASA Executive Director Patrick Ky. "This is the first electric aircraft EASA has certified but it will certainly not be the last, as the aviation industry ...

