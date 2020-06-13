Oceanco's Latest 109m/357ft Motoryacht Enters Outfitting Phase

ALBLASSERDAM, Netherlands, June 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 109m/357ft is Oceanco's first new build to take advantage of the recently acquired construction & refit facilities where her first phase of construction was successfully executed on schedule under stringent and enhanced safety restrictions. The new build has now made its way up the river to Oceanco's facilities in Alblasserdam for her outfitting phase.

Designed inside and out by Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design, this 109m/357ft is distinguished by elegant classical proportions and an astonishing amount of glass. The deckhouses-main deck, bridge deck, and upper deck-are each fully surrounded by large glass windows. Lateral has once again collaborated with Oceanco on engineering a technologically advanced propulsion system.

Oceanco's enhanced outfitting facilities

The newly renovated building boasts ecological enhancements as well as updated state-of the-art technologies. The use of heat pumps, reduces the building's gas consumption by 50 percent. Additionally, the rooftop is equipped with solar panels that will deliver approximately 250,000 kWh of energy a year. The eco-conscious expansion is one more step in Oceanco's mission to be one of the world's most sustainable yacht builders. While our largest drydock can accommodate yachts up to 140m/459ft in length, our newly renovated outfitting facilities has been increased to accommodate yachts up to 120m/393ft in length. Our facilities are divided into access-restricted zones to assure safety and confidentiality for up to 1,000 persons at any given time including Oceanco's outfitting team, subcontractors, Owner's representatives and crew. Oceanco is now set to simultaneously accommodate more yachts of greater size.

Oceanco's new visionary capabilities

With three extensive state-of-the-art building facilities up and running, Oceanco has greatly enhanced its capabilities. The Zwijndrecht construction and refit facilities also allows for the maintenance, refit and lifetime extension activities of the Oceanco fleet as well as providing the ability to do outside refit work. We are very excited that this facility is also gearing up to become a co-maker hub and brain park as well as a training/educational center.

Specifications:

Builder: Oceanco

Length: 109m/357ft

Interior & Exterior Design: Sinot Yacht Architecture and Design

Naval Architecture: Lateral Naval Architects

Owner's Representative: Wright Maritime Group

www.builtbyoceanco.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1190412/Oceanco_Motoryacht_New_Build.jpg

CONTACT

Emy Artolli

Emy.Artolli@oceanco.mc

Paris Baloumis

Paris.Baloumis@oceanco.mc

+31-78-699-5399