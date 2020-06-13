Anzeige
Samstag, 13.06.2020

GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.06.2020 | 13:53
ArcelorMittal S.A.: The Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of ArcelorMittal ("General Meetings") held today approved all resolutions by a strong majority.

The Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of ArcelorMittal ("General Meetings") held today approved all resolutions by a strong majority.

Luxembourg 13 June 2020under "Investors - Equity investors - Shareholders-events - AGM - Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders, 13 June 2020" where the full documentation regarding the General Meetings is available.

In particular, the shareholders:

  • approved the re-election of Mr. Lakshmi N. Mittal, Mr. Bruno Lafont, Mr. Michel Wurth and the election of Mr. Aditya Mittal and Mr. Etienne Schneider as directors of ArcelorMittal, for a term of three years each;
  • decided to increase the authorised share capital of the Company and change the Articles of Association accordingly.

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
