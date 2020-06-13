ArcelorMittal S.A.: The Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of ArcelorMittal ("General Meetings") held today approved all resolutions by a strong majority.

The Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of ArcelorMittal ("General Meetings") held today approved all resolutions by a strong majority.
In particular, the shareholders:
- approved the re-election of Mr. Lakshmi N. Mittal, Mr. Bruno Lafont, Mr. Michel Wurth and the election of Mr. Aditya Mittal and Mr. Etienne Schneider as directors of ArcelorMittal, for a term of three years each;
- decided to increase the authorised share capital of the Company and change the Articles of Association accordingly.
