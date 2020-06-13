CASH TELEX LTD: CashTelex Is Driving Mainstream Crypto Adoption Through Its Brand New Physical Asset-Backed Cryptocurrency CTLX

VALLETTA, MALTA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2020 / The relevance of cryptocurrency as a profitable investment channel has grown massively over the last few years. Especially in the current scenario, where the global health pandemic has caused immense economic distress, digital currency is arguably going to lead the next financial revolution. While established cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ether, etc. have proved their importance, it is the right time to explore and invest in the newer ones, which will add real-life value and drive mainstream crypto adoption. In this context, CashTelex is one of the most promising projects in the crypto space.

About CashTelax

CashTelex is a financial platform based on blockchain technology, which offers complete financial independence and enables 100% ownership of one's own funds. The platform comprises a cryptocurrency exchange which is powered by its native token named CTLX. The exchange platform is equipped with several advanced trading tools, and also offers numerous other benefits to traders. Apart from the exchange, CashTelex is connected to several other systems, which form an inclusive financial ecosystem.

Benefits of Investing in CashTelex

Primarily, CashTelex adds real-life value, which is one of the most crucial factors in driving mainstream cryptocurrency adoption. CTLX holders will be able to pay for goods and services using this currency on ClashTelex's in-house e-commerce website - just like any other traditional shopping site, these goods will be delivered straight to the user's address. Being able to use crypto to pay for regular usage items contributes to the idea of adopting it as a serious currency, and CTLX serves that purpose seamlessly.

CTLX is directly pegged to physical assets like gold and real estate, unlike many other cryptocurrencies. Hence, it is expected to be much less volatile, and remain stable over a longer duration of time. This relieves users from constantly being concerned about fluctuating prices. On top of that, this enables token holders to store CTLX in their CashTelex accounts and earn regular dividends out of those. Moreover, the exchange also facilitates the buying and selling of these tokens on the same platform.

One more benefit of joining the CashTelex community is gaining access to its highly secure and easy-to-use wallet, through which one can make and receive payments at minimum transaction fee. The platform is further developing a feature using which users will be able to buy and sell gold using CTLX.

A few of the other CashTelex services include - CashTelex Loans, Gold Mining, Global Payments, Private Transactions, among other financial services.

Summing Up

As of now, the CashTelex ICO is currently live. The platform aims to achieve a million CashTelex holders in Africa and the Middle East alone. However, the larger objective is to develop and execute a technology-backed well-rounded platform that will enable financial inclusion for the people of Africa.

The CashTelex team is led by Dr. Aboamama Atahar Ahmed (Founder and CEO) and is supported by a number of other professionals who are well versed with the blockchain and crypto industry. With a specific goal in place, backed by a robust technical architecture, CashTelex has all the goods to offer immense value to the crypto world, and contribute a great deal in driving mainstream crypto adoption.

To know more about CashTelex, please visit: https://cashtelex.com/

To invest in CashTelex, please visit: https://ico.cashtelex.com/.

Official Telegram Group: https://t.me/officialcashtelex.

Note: Please make due diligence before investing and trading in any digital currency.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Company: CASH TELEX LTD

Email: info@cashtelex.com

Website: https://cashtelex.com/

SOURCE: CASH TELEX LTD

