Strabag: The European-based construction company Strabag has been commissioned to build another section of the A3 motorway in Romania. The order for the 4.5 km motorway section from Ungheni to Targu Mures also includes a 4.7 km long, four-lane spur route. Work is expected to start this July and is scheduled to last for 18 months. The RON 192 million contract (equivalent to around EUR 40 million) was awarded to Strabag by CNAIR, the Romanian motorway company. "A follow-up order is always a positive sign that our work has been valued by the client. After handing over the 10.1 km section between Ungheni and Ogra in 2018, we are happy to continue working on this central traffic artery," says Strabag CEO Thomas Birtel.

