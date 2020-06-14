Valneva: Austrian/French specialty vaccine company Valneva announced that the antitrust-related condition precedent for its Lyme vaccine collaboration agreement with Pfizer has been met. As a result, the Agreement is now effective and Valneva will receive a USD 130 mn upfront payment. Under the terms of the Agreement, Valneva and Pfizer will work closely together throughout the development of VLA15. Valneva is eligible to receive a total of USD 308 mn cash payments consisting of the USD 130 mn upfront payment described above, USD 35 mn in development milestones and USD 143 mn in early commercialization milestones. Valneva will fund 30% of all development costs through completion of the development program, and in return Pfizer will pay Valneva tiered royalties starting at 19%. Pfizer ...

