Valneva: Austrian/French vaccine company Valneva confirmed, following its May 29th press release, that all of its preferred shares (VLAP - FR0011472943) have been repurchased at their nominal value of one euro cent per share and canceled, in accordance with Section 13.3 of the Company's Articles. In addition, Valneva specifies that these shares have been delisted from Euronext Paris and that the Company's share capital is now Euro 13,642,040.55. Valneva's ordinary shares (VLA - FR0004056851) remain unchanged. They will continue to be traded on Euronext Paris.Valneva: weekly performance: 4.98% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (11/06/2020)

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...