Paul Parker: How Paul Gerard Parker is Making Waves in Online Business

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2020 / Paul Gerard Parker (@paulparker) is a 22-year-old entrepreneur from Humarock, Massachusetts. As the Chief Marketing Officer of an eCommerce management company that manages close to $19 million in assets and the founder of a highly successful social media marketing company, Parker's success baffles many. Armed with an incredible work ethic and a hunger for constant growth, Parker will undoubtedly be taking online business to new heights for years to come.

After graduating high school, Parker decided to move to the west coast to attend California State University, San Marcos. As a freshman in college, he started working in real estate, creating strategic marketing content for many of San Diego's top luxury real estate agents.

After two years in the real estate business, he diversified his skill sets and transitioned to social media marketing and founded his first company, Hue Digital LLC.

"Marketing has always been the core of my skills. I was always great at connecting and talking to people as well. I think that is why I was able to accelerate so quickly in whatever I did," said Parker.

While working to grow his company, Parker was connected with Andy Ta Kong and Kyle Buckner when he collaborated with their brand, DesignSkinz.

Over the next year and a half, Parker worked tirelessly, perfecting his craft in social media marketing, eventually deciding to take what he learned and use it to start his own eCommerce business. After attempting Shopify dropshipping with limited success, he partnered up with Andy Ta Kong and started dropshipping on Amazon.com.

Parker had greater sales consistency on Amazon.

"With Shopify, you had to source products, build a website/brand, and generate traffic through paid advertising. On Amazon.com, we didn't have to do any of that. The audience, traffic, and brand trust were already there," said Parker. "All we had to do was tap into the data and sell products that were popular. Once we realized that, we went full force and started selling over $150K per month."

Ta Kong introduced Parker to fellow entrepreneurs Marcello Cantu and Mohammed Shakaoat and the four founded Project Wifi, an eCommerce management company.

Project Wifi helps Amazon business owners manage their companies and streamline their productivity in exchange for a share of their company. Parker's experience in social media marketing is invaluable, as he serves as Chief Marketing Officer.

Parker is constantly looking for ways to improve Project Wifi, with a particular focus on user experience and branding.

"The experience a customer receives from your brand is going to be the deciding factor in whether or not you succeed," said Parker.

Project Wifi now helps manage over 55 Amazon stores, each earning between $35,000 - $115,000 per month, but Parker never allows himself to become complacent. He is constantly looking for ways to improve the company. He does so by setting goals and chasing them every day.

Make sure to keep up with this flourishing young entrepreneur, follow him @paulparker.

