Akeneo and BORN Group: BORN Group Extends its Partnership with Akeneo Globally, to Augment its Experience Management & Enterprise Commerce Offerings

Tapped as BORN's exclusive PIM partner, Akeneo's Product Experience Management (PXM) capabilities well complement BORN's award-winning digital omnichannel enterprise commerce and customer experience management solutions and services.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2020 / BORN Group, a leading digital agency for customer experience management and enterprise commerce solutions, announced that it has partnered with Akeneo, the global leader in PXM solutions for corporate brands and retailers.

Focusing on the U.K, MENA, United States and APAC, the partnership leverages both Akeneo and BORN's industry expertise in omnichannel commerce and enterprise digital transformation, which creates a perfect synergy in helping the regions' merchants deliver consistently relevant customer experiences across sales channels to drive sales growth and enhance brand loyalty.

JARIR, the largest retailer in Saudi Arabia, has chosen BORN as its Strategic Partner and tasked BORN with revamping their existing B2C online store. JARIR plans to dramatically expand its product catalog to millions of SKUs by using Akeneo PIM to systematically curate, enrich, and organize product attributes in a way that ensures accuracy, comprehensiveness, and optimal customer experience.

"We're honored to partner with Akeneo on a global scale -- they're the foremost PIM leader that has innovative solutions designed to help brands effectively compete in today's experience economy," said Dilip Keshu, CEO at BORN Group. "We look forward to deepening our relationship with Akeneo and collaborating on exciting projects for some of the region's most prominent retailers."

"We are excited about our new partnership with Akeneo; the leaders in Product Experience Management- we believe that the combination of Akeneo's leadership in Product Experience and BORN's leadership in Experience Management and Enterprise Commerce will drive value to brands and retailers", said Prakash Gurumoorthy, Managing Director, APJ at BORN Group.

"BORN combines creative, content and commerce in producing unique brand experiences, which highly aligns with Akeneo's relentless focus on delivering outstanding product experiences for multichannel brands. We're thrilled to have BORN join our rapidly expanding global partner ecosystem to drive further adoption of Akeneo's PXM solutions across the U.S. and APAC regions." said Johan Benoualid, Akeneo Global VP of Sales.

About Us

About BORN Group:

BORN Group is an award-winning global agency that focuses on Enterprise Commerce and Experience Design. It is a Tech Mahindra company.

With over 500 digital transformations under its belt in over 40 end markets covering the B2B and B2C segments, it is one of the largest independent agencies in the customer and brand experience space with offices and operations in 8+ countries. The company combines 10 specialisms to produce high-performing digital assets - creative design, content production, commerce enablement, cloud deployment, integration, consulting, conversion rate optimization, digital marketing, analytics, and multi-channel cohesion. Learn more at https://www.borngroup.com/

About Akeneo:

Akeneo is a global leader in Product Experience Management (PXM) solutions that help merchants and brands deliver a compelling customer experience across all sales channels. Akeneo's open-source enterprise PIM, and product data intelligence solutions, dramatically improve product data quality and accuracy while simplifying and accelerating product catalog management.

Leading global brands trust Akeneo's solutions to scale and customize their omnichannel and cross-border commerce initiatives. Using Akeneo, brands and retailers can improve customer experience, increase sales, reduce time to market, go global, and boost team productivity. https://www.akeneo.com/

