Europcar Mobility Group's (Paris:EUCAR) Annual General Meeting was held on June 12, 2019 at Group's Headquarters, 13 ter boulevard Berthier in Paris, under the chairmanship of Mr. Jean-Paul Bailly, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. The quorum was equal to 56.83%.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with Order No. 2020 321 of March 25, 2020, the Shareholders' Meeting of the Company was exceptionally held without the physical presence of its shareholders, in closed session.

Shareholders were able to follow the proceedings of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting from a distance, which were webcasted live and are also available in replay mode on the Company's website at the following address: https://investors.europcar-group.com/fr/financial-documentation/shareholders-meeting.

This unique moment of information for the Company's shareholders gave the opportunity to Caroline Parot, CEO, and Luc Peligry, CFO, to provide an update on the strategy, review the results for the year 2019 as well as the results for the first quarter of 2020, with a particular focus on how Europcar Mobility Group reacted to the sanitary crisis related to the COVID-19 pandemic as of March 2020.

A specific time was devoted to the Group's action plan, both in the short term post-sanitary crisis and in the medium term. In this context, Caroline Parot presented the actions planned throughout the network to support the Group's customers at the time of deconfinement, particularly during the summer period. These actions, designed to make customers' life easier while providing them with all the security they need, are aimed at supporting the demand for vehicle rentals. The Group has therefore worked on three areas: reinforced health and safety measures, flexible bookings and, lastly, offers adapted to a summer period during which air traffic will remain limited.

Caroline Parot said: "While travel restrictions are gradually being lifted, many of our customers are looking forward to going on holiday. As we hope to see them again soon in one of our agencies, we are taking special measures to provide a safe and seamless experience, adapted to their new travel needs and new ways of travelling. Flexibility in bookings, special long distance offers... we have thought of everything that will allow our customers to travel with peace of mind. This is an important part of our plan to restart our activities and our network is fully mobilized around these offers

In addition to these presentations, the General Meeting approved all thirty-five resolutions submitted to the vote. In particular, it approved the annual and consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019.

The General Meeting also approved the appointment of Martine Gerow and Sophie Flak as members of the Supervisory Board.

The complete results of the votes on the resolutions are available in the investor section, "Financial Information", sub-heading "Shareholders' Meetings" of the Group's Investor Relations website: http://investors.europcar-group.com.

Investor Calendar:

H1 Results 2020 July 28, 2020 Q3 Results 2020 November 5, 2020

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group is a major player in mobility markets and listed on Euronext Paris. The mission of Europcar Mobility Group is to be the preferred "Mobility Service Company" by offering attractive alternatives to vehicle ownership, with a wide range of mobility-related services and solutions: car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, chauffeur services, car-sharing, scooter-sharing and private hire vehicle (PHV rental to "Uber like" chauffeurs). Customers' satisfaction is at the heart of the Group's mission and all of its employees and this commitment fuels the continuous development of new services. Europcar Mobility Group operates through a diversified portfolio of brands meeting every customer specific needs and use cases, be it for 1 hour, 1 day, 1 week or longer; its 4 major brands being: Europcar the European leader of car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, Goldcar the low-cost car-rental Leader in Europe, InterRent 'mid-tier' car rental and Ubeeqo one of the European leaders of round-trip car-sharing (BtoB, BtoC). Europcar Mobility Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide solutions through an extensive network in over 140 countries (including wholly owned subsidiaries 18 in Europe, 1 in the USA, 2 in Australia and New Zealand completed by franchises and partners).

Further details available at: www.europcar-mobility-group.com

