AM Best is maintaining its market segment outlook on the German life insurance market at negative. Key supporting factors include the narrowing of margins between investment income and average minimum guarantees due to lower investment yields, the slow runoff of back books of business and the negative impact on earnings from the need to increase contributions to the Zinszusatzreserve.

A new Best's Market Segment Report, titled, "Market Segment Outlook: Germany Life," notes that these negative factors are partly moderated by the proactive response to the low interest rate environment, with insurers reducing guarantees and increasing the proportion of hybrid and unit-linked products in their portfolios, and advances in technological and digital capabilities supporting cost reduction.

To access a complimentary copy of this special report, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=298116.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright 2020 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200614005024/en/

Contacts:

Konstantin Langowski

Financial Analyst

+31 20 308 5431

konstantin.langowski@ambest.com

Angela Yeo

Senior Director, Analytics Head of Operations Analytics

+31 20 308 5421

angela.yeo@ambest.com

Richard Banks

Director, Industry Research EMEA

+44 20 7397 0322

richard.banks@ambest.com

Edem Kuenyehia

Director, Market Development Communications

+44 20 7397 0280

edem.kuenyehia@ambest.com