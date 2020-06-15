Anzeige
WKN: 851908 ISIN: NO0005052605 Ticker-Symbol: NOH1 
Tradegate
15.06.20
08:29 Uhr
2,430 Euro
-0,030
-1,22 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.06.2020 | 08:05
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Norsk Hydro: Covid-19 operational update

Considering the ongoing Covid-19 situation and the resulting market uncertainty, Hydro presents an operational update for its business areas for April and May, ahead of the complete second-quarter financial results on July 22, 2020.

Bauxite and Alumina
Volumes in April and May have increased compared to the same period in 2019, as a result of the increased production at the Paragominas bauxite mine and the Alunorte alumina refinery in Brazil, following the lifting of the production embargo.

Primary Metal
Volumes in April and May have slightly increased compared to the same period in 2019, reflecting increased production at the Albras smelter in Brazil, which was partially curtailed during 2019, partly offset by decreased production at the curtailed Slovalco smelter in Slovakia.

Metal Markets
Volumes in April and May for the Recycling business unit in Metal Markets have decreased compared to the same period in 2019, reflecting the weaker market demand in light of Covid-19.

Rolled Products
Volumes in April and May have decreased compared to the same period in 2019, reflecting the weaker market demand in light of Covid-19.

Extruded Solutions
Volumes in April and May have decreased compared to the same period in 2019, reflecting the weaker market demand in light of Covid-19.

Energy
Volumes in April and May have slightly decreased compared to the same period in 2019.

Volume update:

Volumes reportedBusiness areaQTD1 Q2'19QTD1 Q2'20? '19-'20
Production Bauxite & Alumina (Bauxite) (kmt) 910 1 761 +94 %
Bauxite & Alumina (Alumina) (kmt) 543 989 +82 %
Primary Metal (kmt) 326 341 +5 %
Metal Markets (Remelters) (kmt) 92 55 -40 %
Energy (GWh) 1 434 1 342 -6 %
Sales Rolled Products (kmt) 166 131 -21 %
Extruded Solutions (kmt) 237 138 -42 %

  1. QTD indicates recorded volumes for April and May.

?Investor contacts:
Line Haugetraa
+47 41406376
Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com

Stian Hasle
+47 97736022
Stian.Hasle@hydro.com

Media contact:
Halvor Molland
+47 92979797
Halvor.Molland@hydro.com

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
