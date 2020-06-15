We will verify that the disinfection and cleaning of the hotel is sufficient to protect staff and guests and will award our Disinfection Monitored mark to confirm compliance with applicable protocols and regulations.

In the current situation, it is more important than ever to ensure that hotel hygiene protocols are taken to the next level, not only by increasing the frequency of controls, employing specialist cleaning staff and using the correct products, but also by supervising cleaning procedures, using clearance sampling and testing to provide risk assessments and displaying the results of these assessments to the public.

Nicolas Pezout, General Manager of Mövenpick Hotel du Lac in Tunis, explains, "Since the beginning of this crisis, our priority has been to provide a safe environment for our staff and also to reassure our guests that our hotel is a safe place for their stay. With the SGS approval mark, we will be able to give assurance to all our stakeholders that we are taking the necessary measures to avoid the propagation of COVID 19."

Tahar Ktari, SGS Managing Director, Maghreb Region, says "We have adapted our health and safety procedures to meet the new requirements that have come with COVID-19. SGS will assist by providing on site monitoring to assess the effectiveness of cleaning and disinfection procedures. We are glad to provide such services so that Tunisia can remain a key destination for all travelers."

With our extensive experience in managing health and safety for the hospitality industry in global contracts across different geographies. SGS has developed a comprehensive package of COVID-19 services that will support hotels in the effective management of their health and safety concerns at a global level. The issuance of the SGS Disinfection Monitored Mark upon successful completion of all necessary steps for compliance will confirm Mövenpick Hotel du Lac Tunisia's commitment toward safety and risk prevention.

About Mövenpick Hotel du Lac in Tunis/Tunisia

The Mövenpick Hotel du Lac Tunis is built on a prime position, at the heart of the Berges du Lac business and diplomatic district. The hotel is known for its spacious, elegant, e-connected rooms as well as its exquisite gastronomy in three outlets, La Table du Chef, Le Grand Restaurant, and Al Diwan Lobby Lounge. Mövenpick Hotel du Lac Tunis is a preferred choice for meetings, events and weddings, taking place in six venues. The hotel offers an extensive spa and a fully equipped gym as well as a gourmet shop, handicrafts and a traveler's corner, La Boutique Hotel concept store.

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 94,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.