FOR MEDICAL BUSINESS/TRADE MEDIA ONLY

Mundipharma announced today that Marc Princen has joined the Mundipharma network of independently associated companies as the Global Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1, 2020. In his new role, Princen will be responsible for all Mundipharma strategic and operational matters globally, focusing on seamless execution of the 2020-2023 Business Plan.

Speaking of the appointment, Jacques Theurillat, Chairman, said "Marc is a highly proven pharmaceutical executive with a strong track record at leading pharma companies such as Schering-Plough, Merck Co, Takeda and Allergan. He is widely recognised for his expertise in business change and transformation and joins us at an important moment as we continue our evolution as an organization. I wish him every success in his role with us."

Marc is joining Mundipharma from Allergan International, where he was the President and EVP, International Business. He brings more than 30 years cross-functional experience in the pharmaceutical Industry with expertise spanning commercial, marketing, business development and management. Marc holds a Bachelor in Physiotherapy degree from Katholieke Universiteit in Leuven, Belgium.

"I am proud and delighted to be joining Mundipharma at this pivotal time," Princen said. "I see a genuine opportunity to help build a new and exciting future for the organisation as it continues on its transformation journey."

-Ends-

Notes to editors:

About the Mundipharma network

Mundipharma is a global (ex-US) network of privately-owned independent associated companies with a presence across Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, Canada, Latin America and the Middle East.

We are dedicated to bringing to patients with severe and debilitating diseases the benefit of novel treatment options in fields such as Anti-Infectives, Biosimilars, CNS, Diabetes, Oncology supportive care, Ophthalmology, Pain Management, Respiratory and Consumer Healthcare.

For further information by geographic region please go to www.mundipharma.com (Europe); http://purdue.ca/en/ (Canada) and www.mundipharma.com.sg (other ex-US markets).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200615005063/en/

Contacts:

For further information please contact:

Helen Rae

helenrae@makarahealth.com

T: +44 (0) 23 81 247 327

Rob Gallo

rob.gallo@mundipharma.com

T: +44 (0) 7773 009578