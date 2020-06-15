IMC International Mining Corp. Receives Cathedral Area Drilling Permit

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2020 / IMC International Mining Corp. (CSE:IMCX) (OTC PINK:IMIMF) (FRA:3MX) (the "Company" or "IMC"), is pleased to announce that it has received an amendment to its previously filed Mineral Exploration Permit for its Thane Property (the "Property") located in north-central British Columbia. The amendment allows the Company to drill up to 40 holes within the Cathedral Area of the Property.

Work on the Property has identified six areas of significant gold ± copper ± silver mineralization. The Cathedral Area is the most advanced of these areas and exploration results to date have revealed copper and gold mineralization in a variety of styles over a 2 km long by 1.5 km wide zone, all consistent with alkali porphyry systems.

"Exploration results to date have shown the potential for a significant copper-gold alkalic porphyry system within the Cathedral Area," stated Brian Thurston, Chief Executive Officer and President of IMC. "The Company is currently on schedule to begin its Phase-1 summer program. We have planned a detailed IP geophysical survey, geological mapping, and geochemical sampling programs to begin in early July. Our goal is to determine the best targets for diamond drilling this fall. We look forward to integrating results from this Phase 1 program with our current Cathedral Area database in order to establish the best potential sites for drilling."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Brian Thurston

Chief Executive Officer and President

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL MINING CORP.

IMC is a junior exploration and development company focused on creating shareholder value through the advancements of its current assets that include the Thane Property in north-central British Columbia, and the Bullard Pass Property in Arizona. Utilizing its heavily experienced management team, IMC continues to source and evaluate assets to further generate shareholder value.

The Thane property covers approximately 206km2 (50,904 acres) and is located in the Quesnel Terrane of north-central British Columbia. The northern part of the Quesnel Terrane extends from south of the Mt. Milligan Mine northward to the Kemess Mine, with the Thane property located midway between these two copper-gold porphyry deposits. The Thane property includes several highly prospective mineralized areas identified to date, including the 'Cathedral Area' on which the Company's exploration is currently focused.

The Bullard Pass Property is comprised of 171 unpatented federal lode claims totaling 3,420 acres and is located in west-central Arizona, northwest of Phoenix, within the Pierce Mining District of Yavapai County. The property has a regional setting typical of detachment fault gold deposits and has geological, mining and metallurgical similarities to the Mesquite Mine in California. The claims are 100% owned by IMC International Mining Corp.

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

i r@internationalmining.ca

1 (604) 588-2110

https://imcxmining.com

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company's business and plans, including with respect to undertaking further acquisitions and carrying out exploration activities in respect of its mineral projects. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, risks related to the ability of the Company to obtain necessary approvals; speculative nature of the Company's business; the Company's formative stage of development; the Company's financial position; conclusions of future economic evaluations; business integration risks; fluctuations in the securities market; that the Company's plans and prospects will vary from those stated in this news release; that the Company does not complete any further acquisitions; that the Company does not carry out exploration activities in respect of its mineral projects as planned (or at all); and that the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and makes no reference to profitability based on sales reported. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release

SOURCE: IMC International Mining Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/593876/IMC-International-Mining-Corp-Receives-Cathedral-Area-Drilling-Permit