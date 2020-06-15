Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2020) - XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: XPHY) (FSE: 4XT) (OTC Pink: XPHYF) ("XPhyto" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned German subsidiary, Vektor Pharma TF GmbH ("Vektor"), has successfully incorporated peptide biosensors into its oral dissolvable thin film ("ODF") platform. XPhyto and its diagnostic partner, 3a-Diagnostics GmbH ("3a"), are developing pathogen-specific ODF biosensors for infectious diseases, including pandemic threats.

"Successful incorporation of 3a's peptide biosensors into Vektor's ODF platform represents a significant technical milestone on the pathway to commercialization," said Hugh Rogers, CEO of XPhyto. "This was a critical step that unlocks a pipeline of potential biosensor screening products."

3a has developed peptide-based biosensor screening tests for bacterial and viral infectious diseases, including influenza A, scarlet fever, stomatitis, periimplantitis, and periodontitis. Additional pandemic-focused biosensors are in planning and development, specifically for COVID-19 (corona virus), H1N1 (swine flu), and H5N1 (avian flu). Positive detection of the respective pathogen results in enzymatic release of an extreme (but safe) bitter compound. On April 20, 2020, XPhyto announced a definitive development, technology purchase and licence agreement with 3a for the development and commercialization of real-time, low-cost and easy-to-use ODF screening tests using 3a's biosensors.

With formulation development and ODF incorporation complete, Vektor and 3a are reviewing ODF optimization priorities such as: placement (i.e. tongue vs cheek), size, dissolvability timeline (i.e. 1-2 minutes), and taste. Vektor has commenced strategic planning for pilot-scale EU GMP test-manufacturing for use in clinical evaluation.

On June 10, 2020, XPhyto announced that 3a and their contract research collaborators received a €254,200 grant from the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research ("BMBF"). Proceeds of the grant are committed to the development and commercialization of enzyme activated biosensors for use in real-time, low-cost and easy-to-use oral screening tests for the rapid detection of influenza A virus and specific variants that are high-risk pandemic threats such as H1N1 and H5N1. The parties will continue to pursue additional opportunities for non-dilutive funding for infectious disease screening test development.

About XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.

XPhyto is a biopharma and cannabis science company focused on formulation, clinical validation, and European imports, distribution and sales. XPhyto's 100% owned subsidiary, Vektor Pharma TF GmbH, a German narcotics manufacturer, importer and researcher has expertise in the design, testing and manufacture of thin film drug delivery systems, particularly transdermal patches and sub-lingual (oral) strips. Vektor also holds a number of narcotics licences issued by the German Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM), including import and manufacturing permits, as well as EU GMP lab certification. XPhyto's 100% owned German subsidiary, Bunker Pflanzenextrakte GmbH, has been granted a unique German cannabis cultivation and extraction licence for scientific purposes by BfArM. Bunker has two exclusive R&D collaboration agreements with the Technical University of Munich, Chair of beverage and brewing technology and the Faculty of Chemistry. XPhyto is pursuing additional opportunities in Europe including commercial cannabis cultivation, processing, manufacturing, import, and distribution. In Canada, two exclusive 5-year engagements with the Faculty of Pharmacy at a major Canadian university provide certified extraction, isolation, and formulation facilities, drug research and development expertise, as well as commercial analytical testing capability. XPhyto signed a supply, import and distribution agreement for cannabis oils and isolates with one of the largest, highest quality, and lowest cost cannabis cultivators in the world.

