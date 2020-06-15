Office closures and rising need for home testing kits accelerates company's testing process through a highly efficient remote contact centre operation

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced LetsGetChecked, the at-home health testing and insights company, deployed 8x8 Contact Centre to continue the successful support of their COVID-19 home test kit services through its remote contact centres in Ireland and New York.

LetsGetChecked is a leading health insights company that allows consumers direct access to a wide range of testing options and clinical services from home. Their medical home testing kits can be ordered online for instant shipping, and are supported by a customer services team to ensure successful kit delivery, seamless service, proactive reminders for optimum customer experience, and timely test returns.

In May, LetsGetChecked received FDA EUA-authorization for their new Sure-track test for COVID-19. The test was specifically designed to relieve pressure on over-stretched hospital services, frontline healthcare workers, and at-risk groups by offering convenient and secure results in 24 hours. Customer communication is central to its service delivery. LetsGetChecked provides oversight of the entire testing process including collection kit manufacturing, logistics, lab analysis and physician approval. These measures allow for superior patient care, communication, and guidance throughout the testing process.

In response to the surge in demand for COVID-19 testing kits, LetsGetChecked required a business communications and contact centre solution that offered efficient, outbound dialing functionality, and the ability to maintain timely post-order customer support. Support for remote agents was a key requirement.

Working with their technology partner, workair, a leading cloud communications solutions provider, the 8x8 Open Communications PlatformTM was proposed to meet LetsGetChecked's requirements. Through a single platform, 8x8 Contact Centre is a complete solution able to deliver critical features, such as Answering Machine Detection, to enable high volumes of efficient outbound calling with high connection rates. Powerful reporting and analytics capabilities ensure that the highest standards of customer service are maintained.

Fast-tracking deployment with workair support, 8x8 Contact Centre was implemented within 10 days, enabling LetsGetChecked's agents to work remotely and continue providing an uninterrupted, customer experience at this critical time.

Ronan Ryan, COOat LetsGetChecked said:"We faced a massive challenge at the outbreak of this pandemic to adapt at speed and meet the surging demand for tests. We needed to ensure that our customer support could continue at the same high standard despite the spike in order volumes and disruption to our staff's working practices. We're delighted to have partnered with workair and 8x8 to achieve this. With the right technology in place now, we have been able to continue to support frontline healthcare workers at this critical time, and we look forward to continuing the partnership as we extend testing to the wider public."

Scott Sampson, SVP, Global Midmarket Enterprise at 8x8 Inc said: "We are proud to be working with LetsGetChecked as they provide critical services to protect the population at this current time. The invaluable service they provide to frontline healthcare workers and the wider public cannot be underestimated. We look forward to continuing to support their vital efforts, while ensuring their agents are safely working from their homes."

Stephen Mackarel, Managing Director, workair said: "workair are the leading cloud communications solutions provider in Ireland and our mission is to bring enterprise-grade communications solutions to business of all sizes. workair have a number of solutions for customers like LetsGetChecked but as their requirements included contact centre functionality across a number of countries, we felt that 8x8 were the best fit for the company's specific needs. The solution enables remote working for all employees and has the ability to scale with the business. workair is delighted to help LetsGetChecked provide such a valuable service to society."

About LetsGetChecked

LetsGetChecked is a leading health insights company that allows consumers direct access to a wide range of testing options and clinical services from home. Founded in 2015, the company empowers people to take an active role in their health to live longer, happier lives. By combining health data and diagnostic results, LetsGetChecked provides rich health insights to enable better healthcare decision making. LetsGetChecked tests cover general health, men's health, women's health, and sexual health, and are available nationwide in the US, Canada, and Europe. LetsGetChecked has corporate offices located in New York City and Dublin. For more information, visit www.letsgetchecked.com.

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of voice, video, chat, contact centre, and enterprise-class API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 empowers workforces worldwide to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. For additional information visit www.8x8.com/uk, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8x8 and 8x8 X Series are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.

