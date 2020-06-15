Tamatem Announces Strategic Partnership With Game Developer and Publisher Tilting Point

AMMAN, Jordan, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tamatem, the leading mobile game publisher in the Arabic speaking market, signed a strategic partnership with mobile game developer and publisher Tilting Point to publish two of its mobile games in the Arabic market. The two games they will be working together on are Languinis and Nukebox Studios' Food Truck Chef.

Within the next 3 months, Tamatem will be working closely with Tilting Point to localize both games, making them more culturally acceptable and relevant to the Arabic market. Tamatem will also work on the games' monetization, marketing and support as it does with all of its games. The games will be available for everyone to download for free on Android and iOS devices.

Languinis and Food Truck Chef have proven to be huge successes for Tilting Point; both games have seen great user engagement and downloads, and are expected to gain a lot of traction in the Middle East as well. Given the popularity of both titles, Tamatem, in partnership with Tilting Point, will give the Arabic users the ability to play and enjoy these games in their own culture and language.

With this partnership, Tamatem will get to align with a respected global publisher that has similar experience, but on a global level. Tilting Point has provided top development studios, including Food Truck Chef's Nukebox Studios, with expert resources, services and operational support through its user acquisition fund, technology platform, experience in game development and publishing and live publishing model. Both companies will be sharing skills and knowledge to publish the games in the best way possible. Being Tilting Point's Arabic publisher of choice for these two titles is such an honor for Tamatem, and this will only be the start for more future partnerships between the two companies.

Commenting on the partnership, Hussam Hammo, CEO of Tamatem, said: "We are very excited to be working with such a well-established, global game developer and publisher like Tilting Point to publish Languinis and Food Truck Chef to the Arab world. Providing those games to the users in their own language will help them in relating to the games in terms of language and culture. We look forward to more partnerships with Tilting Point in the future. Being Tilting Point's Arabic publisher of choice for these famous titles is such an honor for us, we look forward to learn from them and share skills and best practices between the two companies."

"Given Languinis and Food Truck Chef's existing fan base and global success, we have no doubt that both games will resonate extremely well and garner a lot of traction with Arabic speaking players," said Samir El-Agili, president of Tilting Point. "We are thrilled to partner with Tamatem and leverage their expertise within the Middle Eastern market, giving players the opportunity to enjoy both games in their own culture and language."

About Tamatem

Established in 2013 by Hussam Hammo, Tamatem is the leading mobile games publisher in the Arabic speaking market. Tamatem is entirely focused on serving Arab smartphone users with games tailored for the language and culture of the region. At Tamatem, popular international mobile games are localized so that they are culturally relevant for the Arab gamer. www.tamatem.co

About Tilting Point

Tilting Point is a new-generation games partner that applies a unique progressive model to free-to-play games publishing. Tilting Point takes live games with the highest potential and scales them up to top rankings by leveraging its $132 million user acquisition fund, market leading UA/LTV technology and expert teams who understand the market and the players exceptionally well. Once a game scales, the pathway to bigger projects, such as co-development, is open. Tilting Point has scaled over 65 games across the US, Europe and Asia and is currently scaling 26 games and partnering on 4 co-development projects. www.tiltingpoint.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1190471/Tamatem_Logo.jpg

Contact:

Timothy Bendt

timothy@tamatem.co

+962797165019