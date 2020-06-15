The share capital of FirstFarms has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 16 June 2020 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060056166 -------------------------------------------------------- Name: FirstFarms -------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 6,318,142 shares (DKK 63,181,420) -------------------------------------------------------- Change: 1,198,500 shares (DKK 11,985,000) -------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 7,516,642 shares (DKK 75,166,420) -------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 61.40 -------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 10 -------------------------------------------------------- Short name: FFARMS -------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 37192 -------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=780555