Regulatory News:

Séché Environnement (Paris:SCHP):

The act4nature international initiative aims to mobilize leaders from every sector of the economy to treat biodiversity as an issue that is equally important as climate change. This new initiative, led by the French association Entreprises pour l'Environnement (EpE), is the next step for act4nature, launched in 2018 and coordinated with the French national project Entreprises Engagées pour la Nature act4nature France.

Act4nature international's steering committee, made up of representatives from the world of science, environmental NGOs and the world of business, has endorsed the relevance of the voluntary commitments made by companies in France and abroad, ensuring that they are defined in compliance with the SMART methodology (Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Realistic and Timebound).

The international coalition Business for Nature has recognized act4nature as one of the few cross-industry commitment models able to inspire companies worldwide.

Séché Environnement is proud today to be one of the 11 companies whose application was approved. Defined through four strategic priorities, Séché Environnement's new commitments are international in scope for the first time, including two sites abroad, one in Spain and one in Peru, in addition to 16 in France. These commitments include: 18 actions to preserve biodiversity, teaching 100% of employees at 18 sites (nature outings, training, etc.), 18 collaborative projects with our partners (NGOs, science institutes, unions, municipalities, etc.), and helping all of our employees, their families, and as many stakeholders as possible to go from being mere consumers to "consumer-doers".

To meet all of these commitments, the Sustainable Development division coordinates a dedicated team of four ecologists and 18 biodiversity experts, each in a particular locality. These teams are tasked with avoiding, reducing, and if need be offsetting the impact of our operations on biodiversity.

A pioneering Group when it comes to biodiversity: A growing, locally-based commitment

With a focus on social and environmental issues since it was created in 1985, the Group takes a sustainable development approach.

In the 1990s, Séché Environnement hired an ecologist, who was assigned to the Group's original storage facility in order to ensure it was properly integrated with the surrounding landscape and begin tracking local flora and fauna.

The team expanded starting in 2005, deploying biodiversity inclusion at every new site that began operating.

In 2003, the company joined the Global Compact France, created by Kofi Annan in 2000, which requires "communication on progress"; Séché Environnement has been at the "Advanced" level since 2014.

In 2018, the publicly-traded French Group, in a pioneering move, made a commitment to sustainable finance, taking out one of the first impact loans to incorporate a biodiversity goal, which it achieved in the first two years.

At the same time, all of the Group's French sites larger than 10 hectares have earned "Biodiversity Commitment" certification from Ecocert.

In June 2019, Séché Environnement concomitantly signed two scientific partnership and patronage agreements with the French National Museum of Natural History (MNHN) and the Bird Protection League (LPO) reflecting a shared commitment to preserve biodiversity by three types of players scientists, NGOs, and business. Additionally, through its sponsorship of Des Terres et des Ailes (LPO) and the educational tour at the Marinarium de Concarneau (MNHN site), Séché Environnement is developing scientific and technical assistance initiatives with its partners.

In June 2020, in addition to its new commitments through act4nature international, Séché Environnement has decided to financially support the young researcher prize organized by the French Biodiversity Research Foundation (to be awarded in December).

Maxime Séché, Chief Executive Officer of Séché Environnement, summed up the family-owned Group's primary motivation as follows:

"Besides the absolute need to expand our knowledge in order to carry out effective actions and counteract the erosion of biodiversity, I feel it is very important to train our employees, and more broadly, raise awareness among citizens about the impact that our way of life has on ecosystems, in order to prevent the emergence of new zoonoses1

Since it was founded, Séché Environnement has sought to give a positive impact to its waste management activities, combining a comprehensive approach to sharing best practices with local actions to preserve ecosystems."

About Séché Environnement

Séché Environnement is one of the leading players in the recovery and treatment of all types of waste in Europe, from both industry and local communities. Séché Environnement is the leading independent operator in France. It is uniquely positioned as a specialist in highly complex waste, operating within regulated waste recovery and treatment markets with high barriers to entry, and develops cutting edge hazardous and non-hazardous waste recovery and treatment solutions. Its facilities and expertise enable it to provide high value-added solutions to its industrial and public authority clients, targeting the challenges of the circular economy and sustainable development requirements, such as:

material or energy recovery from hazardous and non-hazardous waste; a comprehensive range of treatment solutions for solid, liquid and gaseous waste (thermal, physico-chemical and radiation treatment, etc.);

the storage of final hazardous and non-hazardous waste;

eco-services such as decontamination, decommissioning, asbestos removal and rehabilitation;

the global management of environmental services under outsourcing agreements.

Leveraging its extensive expertise, Séché Environnement operates in more than 15 countries around the world and is developing rapidly internationally through organic growth and acquisitions. Already operating in Europe (Spain and Germany, and now Italy) Séché Environnement has recently taken a leading position in Latin America (Peru and Chile) and in South Africa. The Group currently employs around 4,500 people worldwide (including about 2,000 in France). Séché Environnement has been listed on Eurolist by Euronext (Compartment B) since November 27, 1997. It is eligible for equity savings funds dedicated to investing in SMEs and is listed in the CAC Mid&Small and Enternext PEA-PME 150 indexes

ISIN: FR 0000039139 Bloomberg: SCHP.FP Reuters: CCHE.PA

1 Zoonosis: These are diseases and infections whose pathogens are naturally transmitted from vertebrates to humans (Haddad et. al. 2019)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200615005242/en/

Contacts:

Séché Environnement:

Press Contact: h.petitgand@groupe-seche.com

Sustainable Développement Contact: e.bourmeau@groupe-seche.com

Analyst Investor Contact: m.andersen@groupe-seche.com

Telephone: +33 (0)1 53 21 53 53