The 4th China-Jiaxing "Red Boat Cup" Global Innovation Contest kicks off

JIAXING, China, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4th China-Jiaxing "Red Boat Cup" and China's 1st Overseas Top Talent Innovation Contest 2020 is now open for registration. The organizers are in the process of sending invitations to identified talented individuals worldwide. GuiXin Information Technology, as the sole co-organizer of the event, is encouraging talented individuals worldwide to sign up. This year's contest will provide opportunities to highly talented individuals around the world with an opportunity to join the ranks of hundreds of the globe's leading companies. The positions on offer include ample incentives and subsidies.

Themed "Colorful Jiaxing, Wonderful for You", the principal goal of the event is to introduce talented individuals from all over the world with leading roles in the digital economy, new economy manufacturing, life sciences, renewable and sustainable energies as well as new materials sectors. The deadline for registration is June 30, 2020. The organizing committee will review the applications and determine the final shortlist in early July, match the candidates with the companies they would most like to work at, and organize time slots from mid-July to August during which the candidates and their future employers can negotiate the terms of employment. The official contest will be held from September to October. One first prize winner, two second prize winners and five third prize winners will be selected during the Starlit South Lake · Yangtze River Delta Elite Summit. The competition judges will select 24 winners in total in all of the co-host districts, who will be qualified to take part in road shows and advance to the finals.

The event will not charge any fees to the participants, however any taxes owed as a result of earning the prize money must be paid to the relevant tax authorities by the winners themselves. For more information about registration for this truly innovative contest or about the contest itself, please contact the organizing committee of the co-organizer.

Contact: Mr. Shan

Tel: +86 15317117836

Email: sjf@haijiaonet.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1179487/1.jpg