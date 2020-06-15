VANCOUVER, BC, 15. Juni 2020 - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (Frankfurt: TUC) (das "Unternehmen" oder "Tudor Gold") freut sich bekannt zu geben, dass das Unternehmen beabsichtigt, eine nicht vermittelte Privatplatzierung von bis zu 6.652.700 Stammaktien der Gesellschaft, die als "Flow-Through-Aktien" (im Sinne von Unterabschnitt 66 (15) des Income Tax Act (Kanada)) qualifiziert sind und im Rahmen einer Wohltätigkeitsvereinbarung ("Charity FT Shares") zu einem Preis von 1,40 $ (CAD) pro FT-Charity-Aktie für einen Bruttoerlös von insgesamt 9,3 Mio. $ (CAD) ausgegeben werden (das "Angebot"), abzuschließen. Das Angebot wird voraussichtlich am oder um den 7. Juli 2020 abgeschlossen.Vorbehaltlich und gleichzeitig mit dem Abschluss des Angebots hat Eric Sprott zugestimmt, der Back-End-Käufer aller im Zusammenhang mit dem Angebot über 2176423 Ontario Ltd. ausgegebenen Aktien zu sein, eine Gesellschaft, deren Eigentümer er ist. Nach Abschluss des Angebots wird erwartet, dass Herr Sprott 32.340.619 Stammaktien besitzt und kontrolliert, was ungefähr 19,9% der ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Stammaktien der Gesellschaft auf nicht verwässerter Basis entspricht. Derzeit besitzt und kontrolliert Herr Sprott 25.687.919 Stammaktien, was ungefähr 16,6% der ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Stammaktien der Gesellschaft auf nicht verwässerter Basis entspricht. Herr Sprott hat zugestimmt, einen Unterstützungsvertrag (support agreement) mit dem Unternehmen zu unterzeichnen, sollte ein vom Management unterstütztes Übernahmeangebot oder Unternehmenszusammenschluss vorliegen.Tudor Gold rechnet damit, einen Betrag zu verwenden, der dem Bruttoerlös entspricht, den das Unternehmen aus dem Verkauf der Charity FT-Anteile gemäß den Bestimmungen des Income Tax Act (Kanada) ("ITA") erzielt, die als förderfähige "kanadische Explorationskosten" zu deklarieren sind. Diese gelten als "Flow-Through-Mining-Ausgaben", im Sinne der ITA ("Qualifying Expenditures") sofern sie bis zum 31.12.2021 durchgeführt werden, und die Gesellschaft auf alle qualifizierten Ausgaben zugunsten der Zeichner der Charity FT-Aktien mit Wirkung zum 31. Dezember 2020 verzichtet.Im Zusammenhang mit dem Angebot erwartet die Gesellschaft eine Findergebühr (finders fee) in Höhe von 2% des Bruttoerlöses des Angebots an Paradigm Capital Inc. zu zahlen.Herr Sprott ist ein Insider des Unternehmens und als solcher wird seine Teilnahme am Angebot als "Transaktion mit verbundenen Parteien" im Sinne der TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 und des multilateralen Instruments 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions angesehen ("MI 61-101"). Es wird erwartet, dass die Transaktion mit verbundenen Parteien gemäß den in den Abschnitten 5.5 (a) und 5.7 (1) (a) des MI 61-101 enthaltenen Ausnahmen von der ‚Genehmigung durch Minderheiten' und den ‚formalen Bewertungsanforderungen' befreit sein wird, da weder der beizulegende Zeitwert (fair market value) der im Namen von Herrn Sprott zu erwerbenden FT-Anteile noch die von ihm zu zahlende Zahlung, 25% der Marktkapitalisierung der Gesellschaft übersteigen wird.Das Angebot unterliegt der behördlichen Genehmigung und allen Änderungen des ITA vor dem Abschluss, die sich auf die geplante Transaktion auswirken. Alle im Rahmen des Angebots ausgegebenen Wertpapiere haben eine Haltedauer von vier Monaten und einem Tag.Die Wertpapiere wurden und werden nicht gemäß dem Unites States Securities Act von 1933 in der jeweils gültigen Fassung (dem "US Securities Act") oder einem andren U.S. state security law registriert und dürfen in den Vereinigten Staaten nicht angeboten oder verkauft werden ohne Registrierung gemäß dem US Securities Act und allen geltenden staatlichen Wertpapiergesetzen oder Einhaltung der Anforderungen einer anwendbaren Ausnahme davon. Diese Pressemitteilung stellt weder ein Angebot zum Verkauf oder die Aufforderung zur Abgabe eines Angebots zum Kauf von Wertpapieren in den Vereinigten Staaten dar, noch darf ein Verkauf dieser Wertpapiere in einer Rechtsordnung erfolgen, in der ein solches Angebot, eine solche Aufforderung oder ein solcher Verkauf rechtswidrig wäre.Über Tudor GoldTudor Gold ist ein Edelmetall- und Basismetall-Explorationsunternehmen mit Konzessionsflächen im ‚Goldenen Dreieck' von British Columbia, einem Gebiet, in dem produzierende bzw. in der Vergangenheit produzierende Minen sowie mehrere großen Lagerstätten, die sich einer möglichen Erschließung nähern. Das 17.913 Hektar große Treaty Creek Projekt (an dem Tudor Gold zu 60% beteiligt ist) grenzt im Südwesten an das KSM-Grundstück von Seabridge Gold Inc. und im Südosten an das Brucejack-Grundstück von Pretium Resources Inc. Darüber hinaus kontrolliert das Unternehmen 100% des Electrum-Projektes und verfügt über earn-in Optionen bzw. ist zu 100% an weiteren Projekten im ‚Goldenen Dreieck' beteiligt."Walter Storm"Walter Storm.Präsident and Chief Executive OfficerFür weitere Informationen besuchen Sie bitte die Website des Unternehmens unterwww.tudor-gold.com oder wenden Sie sich an:Catalin KilofliskiDirector Corporate Development and CommunicationsTel: +1 604-559-8092E-Mail: catalin@tudor-gold.comoderCarsten RinglerManager Investor RelationsPhone: +49 1726918274E-Mail: carsten.ringler@tudor-gold.comNeither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking InformationThis news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the Offering is expected to close on or about July 7, 2020 on the same terms as anticipated by the Company's management, the proceeds from the Offering is expected to be to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses", the Company expects to pay a finder's fee to Paradigm Capital Inc. in an amount equal to 2% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and that Mr. Sprott is expected to beneficially own 19.9% of the Company's total issued and outstanding share capital after the closing of the Offering. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connation thereof.Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Offering will close on or about July 7, 2020 on the same terms as anticipated by the Company's management, the proceeds from the Offering will be used to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses", the Company will pay a finder's fee to Paradigm Capital Inc. in an amount equal to 2% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and that Mr. Sprott will beneficially own 19.9% of the Company's total issued and outstanding share capital after the closing of the Offering. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include that the Company will not receive regulatory approval for the Offering, the Offering will not close on or about July 7, 2020 or at all, the Offering will not close on the same terms as anticipated by the Company's management, the proceeds from the Offering will not be used to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses", the Company will not pay a finder's fee to Paradigm Capital Inc. in an amount equal to 2% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and that Mr. Sprott will not beneficially own 19.9% of the Company's total issued and outstanding share capital after the closing of the Offering and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.Die Ausgangssprache (in der Regel Englisch), in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle, autorisierte und rechtsgültige Version. Diese Übersetzung wird zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Die deutschsprachige Fassung kann gekürzt oder zusammengefasst sein. Es wird keine Verantwortung oder Haftung: für den Inhalt, für die Richtigkeit, der Angemessenheit oder der Genauigkeit dieser Übersetzung übernommen. Aus Sicht des Übersetzers stellt die Meldung keine Kauf- oder Verkaufsempfehlung dar! Bitte beachten Sie die englische Originalmeldung auf www.sedar.com , www.sec.gov , www.asx.com.au/ oder auf der Firmenwebsite!Die englische Originalmeldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link: Englische Originalmeldung Die übersetzte Meldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link: ÜbersetzungNEWSLETTER REGISTRIERUNG:Aktuelle Pressemeldungen dieses Unternehmens direkt in Ihr Postfach: Newsletter...Mitteilung übermittelt durch IRW-Press.com. Für den Inhalt ist der Aussender verantwortlich.Kostenloser Abdruck mit Quellenangabe erlaubt.CA89901P1071