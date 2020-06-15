Currency.Wiki Extension-Based Currency Converter Emerges to Meet the Evolving Demands of the Market

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2020 / ???In today's connected world, global commerce and dealings are not only commonplace, but often required. Investing, sales, business deals, market research, and eCommerce all necessitate the need for reliable and accurate currency conversion.

Yet, calculating this conversion is often a challenge. With ever-evolving markets and the fluid nature of exchange rates, those requiring currency conversion often struggle to find a tool that is readily accessible, intuitive to use, and seamless.

Currency.Wiki was conceptualized out of a need to fill this gap. Officially launched on April 1, 2014, Currency.Wiki provides a free, accurate and seamless way to convert foreign currencies on their web and mobile-based platform.

Since their launch, Currency.Wiki has kept their finger on the pulse of the market, updating their platform, services, and systems to meet the growing demands of individuals and professionals around the world.

This year, the company announced a new and forward-thinking tool, enabling users to convert currency from an integrated web-browser extension without the need to visit a separate website or calculator.

The Challenge Facing Traditional Currency Conversion Tools

Always in tune with their userbase, the company noticed a growing frustration among those using conversion calculators currently available online. A person most often needs currency conversion calculations in order to conduct some type of business or carry out a transaction on a website such as an eCommerce store. However, this requires that individual to seek out a separate website or tool in order to make a currency conversion calculation. The founders of Currency.Wiki found this process to be arduous, time-consuming and inefficient.

Knowing that there had to be a better way, the development team began to work on a new and innovative approach to tackling the challenges faced by those regularly needing currency conversion information.

Currency.Wiki's Innovative Browser-based Solution

In 2020, Currency.Wiki launched an innovative new browser extension capable of allowing its users to calculate and view currency conversion rates without having to visit a separate website or open a new browser tab.

This powerful concept enables individuals to more easily, quickly and efficiently obtain the information needed in order to make a purchase or financial decision on another website.

The extension, currently available for both Google Chrome and Edge browsers, allows users to switch between a multitude of currencies on the fly, computing and converting units of one currency to another in the same browser session and tab.

The extension can found on the official Google Chrome Store by visiting the following link: https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/currency-converter-widget/bnpalipgomknhgbmgelaplknnmckljaf/related.

The extension is free and can be automatically installed and added to the browser by clicking on the 'Add To Chrome' button.

Extension Use

The extension is appropriate for educational and entertainment purposes, but should not be used or relied on by financial institutions or other transactions.

New Updates

Dedicated to the continual improvement of the extension, the company has made major headway in developing several features and enhancements including a broader range of available languages, visual customizations, number formatting, and symbol selection.

Currency.Wiki Extension Features

The company's comprehensive extension has gone through several iterations and developments to become the incredible resource it represents today. With the ability to convert currencies for up to an impressive six decimal points in real-time, this tool represents one of the most accurate and reliable on the market today.

Customizable to Meet the Unique Needs of Each User

Users can select from four monetary formats, with conversions displayed in real-time as the user inputs their data. The extension features a robust selection of currencies including but not limited to Euros, Dollars, British Pounds, Japanese Yen, Mexican Pesos, and many others, including Bitcoin.

Intuitive and Easy to Navigate Interface

The tool's interface has been meticulously designed to be both simple and intuitive, allowing new and returning users alike to navigate the extension with ease. Switching between currencies is but a mouse click away, with data retrieved and displayed in real-time ready for use without the need to click on a "calculate" button.

Multilingual Capabilities

The extension currently supports over 40 languages that can be selected at will to enhance the users' experience.

Precise and Accurate Results

Real-time updates and precise calculations up to six decimal points ensure a level of accuracy that users can rely on.

Currency.Wiki Backstory

Currency.Wiki is the brainchild that spawned from a programming and design project at the University of Arizona, Computer Science division. Headquartered in the Greater San Diego Area, and owned by a nonprofit organization, the company initially launched the product as a user-friendly, fast and efficient website.

Having since expanded into the browser extension market, currency exchange rates are gathered through a robust and secure API, with data provided in real-time by from Currencylayer and Xignite which are two of the most trusted and reliable sources of global exchange rates. This means that not only are the rates instant and up-to-date, but they are also accurate.

The Currency.Wiki Website

As the original and flagship product, the Currency.Wiki website is a finely tuned performance-minded website dedicated to providing currency conversion calculations within microseconds based on user-inputted data.

Website-based Currency Conversion

The prominently featured currency conversion tool features two drop-down menus to select from. The first is the currency they currently have or would like converted. The second drop-down menu represents the currency type they want to convert to. Centrally positioned below those options is a field in which the user can type the amount of currency they need to have converted. As they type, the currency is converted in real-time and displayed in big bold typography above.

Embeddable Widget

The site makes available a widget that is embeddable on other websites or web pages. This widget provides a unique and free opportunity for other webmasters and site owners to offer their userbase a reliable and accurate way to calculate currency conversion on their website. An example can be found on the transferring money website.

WordPress Plugin

The site offers a free WordPress plugin currently listed and hosted on the official WordPress.org repository where it maintains a 5-star rating and over 2000 plus active users. The plugin can be found here: https://wordpress.org/plugins/currency-converter-widget.

Currency Blog

The site also hosts a blog full of resourceful information around currency, exchange rates and the market.

About Currency.Wiki

Developed on a modern web application utilizing Vue and Laravel, the website and associated tools have come a long way since their 2014 debut. Invented by The University of Arizona department of computer science, the tool has provided countless individuals with reliable currency conversion resources since its launch.

With the global business market reaching unprecedented levels, along with tourism and international immigration, a reliable currency converter such as this comes at an opportune time for investors, online businesses, financial analysts, and many others.

Website: www.currency.wiki

Email: info@currency.wiki

Phone Number: 858-771-9550

