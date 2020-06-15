Andrey Guryev and Latin American Ambassadors Discuss Bolstering Cooperation Through the Russia-Brazil and Russia-Argentina Business Councils

MOSCOW, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PhosAgro CEO Andrey Guryev, who heads the Russia-Brazil and Russia-Argentina business councils, discussed prospects for strengthening cooperation through the councils with the ambassadors from the two Latin American countries.

During video conferences with Brazilian Ambassador Tovar da Silva Nunes and Argentinian Ambassador Ricardo Ernesto Lagorio, the officials assessed the prospects for increasing trade and developing economic ties in the post-COVID era.

Mr Guryev, who is the Co-Chairman of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Coordination Council to combat Coronavirus, also spoke about systemic measures implemented by Russian industry to protect employees and residents from the pandemic.

As an example, he cited PhosAgro, whose workforce is ensuring the safe and uninterrupted operation of facilities producing mineral fertilizers for farmers in Russia and in more than 100 countries all around the world, including Latin America.

"I would like to give due credit to you and to PhosAgro for the measures that you have taken. Once again, they underline PhosAgro's high standards and concern for the safety of your workers," said Brazilian Ambassador da Silva Nunes, who went on to discuss the preventive measures being implemented in Brazil.

Ambassador da Silva Nunes emphasised that Brazil intends to continue dialogue through the business council, but online as a result of the pandemic. At his suggestion, a discussion took place on issues that could be raised during the BRICS summit in St Petersburg, including the continuation of stable supplies of Russia's main export to Brazil, mineral fertilizers, which are important for the sustainable development of local agriculture.

Argentinian Ambassador Lagorio discussed the impact of the quarantine measures taken by the Argentinian authorities. During a discussion about the prospects for economic relations between Russia and Argentina, he noted that the basis for the development of such relations are the high-quality products, state-of-the-art technologies and investment opportunities available in both countries. He proposed the creation of joint ventures between Argentine and Russian companies, as well as the possibility of teaming up in third markets.

Ambassador Lagorio suggested holding an online meeting of the councils of entrepreneurs of Russia and Argentina.

"In difficult times, you have to continue working, even if it's online," said the ambassador.

About PhosAgro

PhosAgro (www.phosagro.com) is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and higher. PhosAgro's environmentally friendly fertilizers stand out for their high efficiency, and they do not lead to the contamination of soils with heavy metals.

The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and one of the leading producers of MAP/DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP).

PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, 39 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 100 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia.

PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes.

More information about PhosAgro can be found on the website: www.phosagro.com.

*By total volumes of fertilizers supplied and by the simultaneous fertilizer storage capacity.