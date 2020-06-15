Personal Protection Manufacturer, Importer and Distributor, Sultan Capital Group Medical Supply in Brooklyn, NY Enters into Marketing Alliance With www.Americanppe.Store

Medical and Non Gowns, Cadaver Bags, Other Items Now Available

BROOKLYN NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2020 / Sultan Capital Group, a fully licensed FDA medical products manufacturer importer and distributor has reached a marketing and distribution agreement with American PPE to expand its business into markets and industry sector.

American PPE based in San Diego, Ca has an extensive base of customers in the Personal Protection and healthcare arena.

"Sultan Capital Group is one of the US leaders in designing, manufacturing and importing of medical gowns for the healthcare market. The quality and design have proven to be excellent. Additionally, their team has excellent compliance with all FDA and CDC rules regarding the PPE market," commented Patrick Rost, CEO of American PPE. "Sultan is going to be a great partner in expanding our business to the Western US".

"We have already received some orders and are working on additional shipments from customers introduced to Sultan by American PPE," commented Guy Sultan, founder and CEO of Sultan Capital Group. "We currently own and operate 3 facilities in Mexico, Moldova and Bangladesh. Due to recent demand and supply shortages, we are starting a new line of FDA approved cadaver bags for use by healthcare, first responder and other entity involved in the mortuary sector," concluded Mr. Sultan.

Overview of Sultan Capital Group

Sultan Capital Group, llc was founded 5 years ago and operates out of a 25,000 square foot facility in Brooklyn, Ny. SCG specialized in Medical Gowns manufactured at company facility in Mexico, Moldova and Bangladesh. Level 1, Level 2, Level 3 FDA Approved Medical and Non-Medical Isolation Gowns are current in stock and ready for shipment. Additionally SCG has expanded its product line of Cadaver bags for use in the post life sector. The company has been granted FDA and CDA approval for its entire product line.

American PPE, Inc. is a southern California based company founded to provide high quality Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to the US workers in a variety of fields including, healthcare, first responders, retailers, education, religion, charity, municipal, and basically any industry concerned with safety for their workers.

Whether its masks, nitrile gloves, gowns, face shields, shoe coverings, hair nets, American PPE has the answer to your PPE needs. Please contact us below the find out more information.

CONTACT:

Patrick Ross

858-353-8142

www.AmericanPPE.Store

SOURCE: Sultan Capital Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/593748/Sultan-Capital-Group-Medical-Supply-in-Brooklyn-NY-Enters-Into-Marketing-Alliance