FINN Partners Wins Global Assignment From Air Charter Service

LONDON, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global marketing and communications agency FINN Partners has been named AOR by Air Charter Service (ACS), the world's leading aircraft charter broker, to implement a strategic communications campaign in the US and UK.

FINN's global Travel & Lifestyle practice will focus on media relations to drive ACS sales once travel restrictions are lifted and digital strategies to drive consumers to its travel restrictions website. FINN's work will also seek to solidify ACS's reputation among international media as the leading private jet sector provider. The campaign will be spearheaded and implemented by Carly Reed, Partner, FINN London and Helen Ames, Partner, FINN New York, two senior leaders in the practice's 100-strong dedicated, international practice operating out of three international hubs -- North America, UK/Europe and Asia.

Debbie Flynn, Managing Partner & Interim Global Travel Practice Leader for FINN Travel & Lifestyle commented, "We are thrilled to have been appointed by Air Charter Service. In light of COVID-19, we know that people and companies are now looking at private air travel as a viable alternative to commercial travel, whether they are seasoned private air travellers or not. The psyche of the post-pandemic traveller will be very different; more health-conscious and spatially aware so the option to avoid long queues and crowds in a busy airport in favour of a customized private experience with close friends and family will be highly appealing. There is a real opportunity for us to promote private air travel and ensure Air Charter Service is at the forefront as the private jet broker of choice for consumers, bookers and end users across the globe."

Justin Bowman, CEO of Air Charter Service commented, "We are excited to be collaborating with FINN Partners as our official PR partner. We were impressed with their strategic approach to our brief and extensive global network of media and industry contacts. Their PR activity will be integral to help us generate enquiries, increase subscribers to our travel restrictions updates and raise our profile globally. While the pandemic has been hugely challenging for the travel and aviation sector, we are starting to see a silver lining and an opportunity to support both new and existing customers, allowing them to explore the world again, particularly to destinations no longer effectively served by scheduled airlines."

About Air Charter Service

Air Charter Service is a leading global aircraft charter broker with 25 worldwide offices, spanning all six major continents and offers private jet, commercial airliner and cargo aircraft charters, as well as onboard courier solutions. Air Charter Service arranges more than 23,000 charter flights annually with revenue of close to 700 million dollars. It was formed in 1990 by Chairman Chris Leach and CEO Justin Bowman now it employs more than 500 staff worldwide. Its team of dedicated charter experts provide local expertise with access to over 50,000 aircraft globally, offering an unrivalled range of charter solutions.

About FINN Partners, Inc.

Founded in 2011 on the core principles of innovation and collaborative partnership, FINN Partners has more than quadrupled in size in eight years, becoming one of the fastest growing independent public relations agencies in the world. The full-service marketing and communications company's record setting pace is a result of organic growth and integrating new companies and new people into the FINN world through a common philosophy. With almost 800 professionals, FINN provides clients with global access and capabilities in the U.S., Europe and Asia. In addition, FINN provides its clients with access to top tier agencies around the world through its membership in the global network PROI. Headquartered in New York, FINN's other offices are located in Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Hong Kong, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Jerusalem, London, Los Angeles, Munich, Nashville, Paris, Portland, San Francisco, Seattle, Shanghai, Singapore and Washington D.C. Find us at finnpartners.com and follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @finnpartners.

The agency's Travel & Lifestyle practice includes a portfolio of services for destination, lodging, cruise, aviation, health and wellness, design, culinary and travel-related clients serviced by a highly skilled professional staff.

CONTACT:

Carly Reed, FINN Partners London

+44 20 7326 9880

aircharterservice@finnpartners.com

Helen Ames, FINN Partners New York

1 212 715 1646

FINN Partners Global Travel & Lifestyle

aircharterservice@finnpartners.com

Renee Martin

845 325 2051

Renee.martin@finnpartners.com

FINN Partners PR, New York

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/685964/Finn_Partners_Logo.jpg