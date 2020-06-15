Halberd Corporation: Halberd Designated "Pink Current Information" by OTC and Continues Technology Progress

Halberd Designated "Pink Current Information" by OTC and Continues Technology Progress

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2020 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) announced that OTC Markets has completed its background investigation and analysis of all filings by Halberd Corporation and now designates Halberd Corporation as "Pink Current Information."

William A. Hartman, newly appointed Chairman, President and CEO explains, "Now that Halberd has been designated by OTC Markets as current in its filings and is now current with the Colorado Secretary of State, this completes the first steps in a reorganization to assure a smooth transition from a holding company to a fully reporting entity."

Mr. Hartman continued, "In exchange for royalties to be paid, Halberd Corporation has acquired the exclusive rights to two granted patents related to extracorporeal treatment of disease as well as three provisional patent applications designed to treat coronavirus, extracorporeally. Upon consummation of pending financial arrangements, we plan to begin research in the 3rd quarter at a major university partner, which is experienced in the creation of antibodies. The purpose of this research is to develop appropriate molecules for targeting the coronavirus disease antigens. As indicated in our prior press release of June 9, 2020, Dr. Patricio Reyes' will be heading up our Scientific Advisory Board to guide this work."

"Our efforts will be focused on developing the technology represented in our licensed intellectual property: U.S. Patent 9,216,386 and U.S. Patent 8,758,287; and three provisional patent applications:

"Method for Treating and Curing Covid-19 Infection" "Method for Treating COVID-19 Inflammatory Cytokine Storm for the Reduction of Morbidity and Mortality in COVID-19 Patients", and "Method for Treating and Curing COVID-19 Infection by Utilizing a Laser to Eradicate the Virus".

Hartman continued, "The most exciting of these is the Laser Eradication approach. It is the novel solution of first mapping antigens and cytokines, then tagging/targeting them for eradication with a Nano Laser technology (Map & ZapTM) being developed in conjunction with team member and scientist, Mohammed Zulfiquar, CEO of Datatecnics, a privately held company in the UK.

"Another outstanding feature of Halberd Corporation's approach is that it is designed to be remedial as well as treatment which can be adapted to address virus mutations," Hartman concluded.

About Halberd Corporation

Halberd Corporation (OTC-PINK: "HALB") is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market and intends to become a fully reporting entity. It is pursuing efforts to vanquish COVID-19 and holds the exclusive rights to U.S. Patent 9,216,386 and U.S. Patent 8,758,287 for the extracorporeal treatment technology and the exclusive rights to three provisional patents: "Method for Treating and Curing Covid-19 Infection;" "Method for Treating COVID-19 Inflammatory Cytokine Storm for the Reduction of Morbidity and Mortality in COVID-19 Patients" and "Method for Treating and Curing COVID-19 Infection by Utilizing a Laser to Eradicate the Virus".

About Datatecnics Corp., Ltd.

Datatecnics is a privately held UK-based company, established in 2011. The founder and holder of over one hundred patents, Mohammed Zulfiquar, invented CIPPS (Critical Infrastructure Pipeline Protection System) technology, co-owned by United Utilities, that converts dumb metal surfaces into intelligent self-reporting infrastructure which can communicate big data via M2M (Machine to Machine) or to central control systems, currently with 33 operational installations. The company is a leader in printed sensors and nano science.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Companies caution that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Investor caution/added risk for investors in companies claiming involvement in COVID-19 initiatives -

On April 8, 2020, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton and William Hinman, the Director of the Division of Corporation Finance, issued a joint public statement on the importance of disclosure during the COVID-19 crisis.

The SEC and Self-Regulatory Organizations are targeting public companies that claim to have products, treatment or other strategies with regard to COVID-19.

The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations is unknown and will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak. Additionally, new information may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any additional preventative and protective actions that governments, or the Company, may direct, which may result in an extended period of continued business disruption, reduced customer traffic and reduced operations. Any resulting financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time.

We further caution investors that our primary focus and goal is to battle this pandemic for the good of the world. As such, it is possible that we may find it necessary to make disclosures which are consistent with that goal, but which may be adverse to the pecuniary interests of the Company and of its shareholders.

