Exro Technologies Inc.: Zero Motorcycles-Exro Technologies to Collaborate in Developing Advanced Coil Drive Powertrain for the Electric Motorcycle Market

Advancing commercialization of coil drive technology in the mobility space

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2020 / Exro Technologies Inc. (CSE:XRO)(OTCQB:EXROF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has initiated a collaboration agreement (the "Agreement") with Zero Motorcycles ("Zero") to evaluate Exro's patented coil drive technology using Zero's SR/S powertrain platform.

Zero is a world leading developer of electric-powered motorcycles offering a superior riding experience. The company's motorcycles are optimized from the ground up to leverage the revolutionary Z-Force powertrain which uses specially designed components to minimize weight, size, and complexity, thereby providing riders with bikes that are lightweight, efficient, and provide superior performance.

"We are excited to work with Zero on this development," said EXRO CEO Sue Ozdemir. "The ZF75-10 design is already an elite motor and, in partnership with Exro, there are opportunities to elevate the powertrain performance even further. This partnership is another step in the commercialization of our technology, and we look forward to delivering."

In entering this agreement, the companies will collaborate to integrate Exro's coil drive technology into a Zero ZF75-10 based motorcycle. The agreement will involve motor technology and integration support from Zero, while Exro will provide power electronics design and supply.

"Zero is continually focused on innovation for our products," said Ryan Biffard, Technical Lead for Powertrain Development for Zero. "We're excited to work together with Exro to evaluate possible further enhancements to the performance of our bikes."

About Exro Technologies Inc.

Exro is a Clean Tech company that has developed a new class of control technology for electric powertrains. Exro's advanced motor control technology, our "Coil Driver", expands the capabilities of electric motors and powertrains. The Coil Driver enables two separate torque profiles within a given motor. The first is calibrated for low speed and high torque, while the second provides expanded operation at high speed. The ability to change configuration allows efficiency optimization for each operating mode, resulting in overall reductions in energy consumption. The controller automatically and seamlessly selects the appropriate configuration in real time so that torque demand and efficiency are optimized.

The limitations of traditional electric machines and power technology are becoming more evident. In many increasingly prominent applications, traditional methods cannot meet the required performance. This means either oversizing the equipment, adding additional motors, or implementing heavy mechanical geared solutions. Exro offers a new solution for system optimization through implementation of the technology which can yield the following results: increased drive cycle efficiency, reduced system volume, reduce weight, expanded torque and speed capabilities. Exro allows the application to achieve more with less energy consumed.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Sue Ozdemir, Chief Executive Officer

CONTACT INFORMATION

Canada: Jake Bouma

VP of Investor Relations

604-317-3936

United States: Vic Allgeier

TTC Group Inc.

646-841-4220

Email: info@exro.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this News Release constitute forward-looking statements. When used in this document, the words "believe", "may", "would", "could", "will" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning the Company's intention to commercialize its product in the near term. Such statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the Company's actual performance or achievements to vary from those described herein. Should one or more of these factors or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Exro Technologies Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/593806/Zero-Motorcycles-Exro-Technologies-to-Collaborate-in-Developing-Advanced-Coil-Drive-Powertrain-for-the-Electric-Motorcycle-Market