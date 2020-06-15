American Battery Metals Corporation Selects Northern Nevada for its Lithium-Ion Battery Commercial Pilot Recycling Plant

Expects to Finalize Industrial Plant Acquisition Within a Few Weeks

INCLINE VILLAGE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2020 / American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the "Company"), an American-owned advanced extraction and battery recycling technology company with extensive mineral resources in Nevada, today announced that it has chosen northern Nevada for the Company's first-of-kind lithium-ion battery recycling facility. The acquisition of an industrial plant for the commercial pilot recycling facility is expected to be finalized within the next few weeks.

Northern Nevada is an ideal location for American Battery Metals Corporation to open its facility. The proximity to Tesla's Gigafactory, road and rail infrastructure, and access to a highly qualified labor pool are important factors in the growth of American Battery Metals Corporation. The Company will create at least 50 new jobs, potentially up to 200, in the next 24 months and is working with various state-level government agencies with an eye toward additional operations in the future.

"Nevada is not only a great state for mining, but it is also an emerging leader in welcoming new, sustainable technology companies," said, American Battery Metals Corporation Chief Executive Officer Doug Cole. "The Silver state has rolled out the welcome mat for American Battery Metals Corporation, and in many ways will be our partner as we launch commercial operations of our lithium-ion recycling facility."

"We have great, ongoing conversations with various state and federal offices based in Nevada, including the Northern Nevada Development Authority and USDA Rural Development office," said Doug Nickle, American Battery Metals Corporation, Head of Business Development and Government Affairs. "We intend to grow and expand our business units in Nevada, and plan to be here for the long haul."

American Battery Metals Corporation

American Battery Metals Corporation (www.batterymetals.com) (OTCQB:ABML) is an American-owned, advanced extraction and battery recycling technology company with extensive mineral resources in Nevada. The company is focused on its lithium-ion battery recycling and resource production projects in Nevada, with the goal of becoming a substantial domestic supplier of battery metals to the rapidly growing electric vehicle and battery storage markets.

For more information, please visit: www.batterymetals.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the expected project economics for Western Nevada Basin (Railroad Valley), including estimates of life of mine, average production, cash costs, AISC, initial CAPEX, sustaining CAPEX, pre-tax IRR, pre-tax NPV, net cash flows and recovery rates, the impact of self-mining versus contract mining, the timing to obtain necessary permits, the submission of the project for final investment approval and the timing of initial gold production after investment approval and full financing, metallurgy and processing expectations, the mineral resource estimate, expectations regarding the ability to expand the mineral resource through future drilling, ongoing work to be conducted at the Western Nevada Basin (Railroad Valley), and the potential results of such efforts, the potential commissioning of a Pre-Feasibility study and the effects on timing of the project, are "forward-looking statements." Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information, unfavorable exploration results, inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices, final investment approval and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2018. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

Contact Information

p775-473-4744

info@batterymetals.com

ClearThink

nyc@clearthink.capital

SOURCE: American Battery Metals Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/593874/American-Battery-Metals-Corporation-Selects-Northern-Nevada-for-its-Lithium-Ion-Battery-Commercial-Pilot-Recycling-Plant