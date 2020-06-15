Orion Oyj: Orion Corporation has decided on cancellation of shares on the joint account

ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 15 JUNE 2020 at 15.45 EEST



Orion Corporation has decided on cancellation of shares on the joint account



The Board of Directors of Orion Corporation has decided on cancellation of 63,650 Orion Corporation A shares and 59,900 Orion Corporation B shares that are on the company's joint account and which, based on the decision by the Annual General Meeting of Orion Corporation on 6 May 2020 on the forfeiture of the shares in Orion Corporation on the joint account, have been transferred to the company. The share cancellation does not have effect on the company's share capital. The cancellation of the shares will be notified to the Trade Register and the shares will be canceled when the notification is registered.

The total number of shares in Orion Corporation after the share cancellation will be 141 134 278, of which 35,443,475 are A shares and 105,690,803 are B shares. The total number of votes of the company's shares will be 814,560,303 and Orion will hold 671,082 B shares as treasury shares.

