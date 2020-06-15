Anzeige
Montag, 15.06.2020
WKN: A0J3QM ISIN: FI0009014377 Ticker-Symbol: OFK 
15.06.2020 | 14:53
Orion Oyj: Orion Corporation has decided on cancellation of shares on the joint account

ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 15 JUNE 2020 at 15.45 EEST

Orion Corporation has decided on cancellation of shares on the joint account

The Board of Directors of Orion Corporation has decided on cancellation of 63,650 Orion Corporation A shares and 59,900 Orion Corporation B shares that are on the company's joint account and which, based on the decision by the Annual General Meeting of Orion Corporation on 6 May 2020 on the forfeiture of the shares in Orion Corporation on the joint account, have been transferred to the company. The share cancellation does not have effect on the company's share capital. The cancellation of the shares will be notified to the Trade Register and the shares will be canceled when the notification is registered.

The total number of shares in Orion Corporation after the share cancellation will be 141 134 278, of which 35,443,475 are A shares and 105,690,803 are B shares. The total number of votes of the company's shares will be 814,560,303 and Orion will hold 671,082 B shares as treasury shares.

ORION CORPORATION

Timo Lappalainen
President and CEO		 Olli Huotari
SVP, Corporate Functions


Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 426 2721


Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are central nervous system (CNS) disorders, oncology, Finnish heritage rare diseases and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled Easyhaler pulmonary drugs. Orion's net sales in 2019 amounted to EUR 1,051 million and the company had about 3,300 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

