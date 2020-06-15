Company Experiences Continued Global Growth as Disinfecting Robot Is Used as Effective Weapon Against Coronavirus and Hospital-Acquired Infections in General

As robots gain attention as weapons to fight the spread of Coronavirus globally, Blue Ocean Robotics announced that it has been included in Robotics Business Review's list of the 50 most influential robotics companies in the world (RBR50) for its UVD Robots. The RBR50 is the annual list of the 50 most innovative and transformative robotics companies that have achieved commercial success in the past year. The recognition was earned for the work with UVD Robots based on the health benefits of its technology as well as continued growing demand for its safe disinfecting capabilities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200615005010/en/

On average, one in 15 people is infected every time they are in the hospital. In American hospitals alone, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) estimates that Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs) account for an estimated 1.7 million infections and 99,000 associated deaths each year. (Photo: Business Wire)

UVD Robots' innovative solution, which combines deep microbiological know-how, autonomous robot technology and ultraviolet light to create the world's best UV-C based disinfection solution, has been proven to eliminate pathogens like coronavirus and bacteria within 10-15 minutes in a patient room. The company's self-driving, disinfecting robots have been rolled out to more than 60 countries worldwide, including Italy.

Christiano Huscher, at Gruppo Poloclinico Abano, which operates a number of private hospitals in Italy, notes, "Before we received the UVD robot, six of the hospital's doctors had been infected with COVID-19. Since we started using the robot two months ago to disinfect, we have not had a single case of corona among doctors, nurses or patients."

One out of 15 patients gets infected at the hospital

Founded through a collaboration with Odense University Hospital, Blue Ocean Robotics created UVD Robots as a subsidiary in 2014 to solve the problem of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAI). According to UVD Robots, when 15 people have visited a hospital, on average, one of them will acquire an infection. In American hospitals alone, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) estimates that HAIs account for an estimated 1.7 million infections and 99,000 associated deaths each year.

"UVD Robots has a global dominance with more than 75% of the world market of autonomous mobile UV-C disinfection robots also known as the second generation UV-C systems. These solutions are superior when it comes to the ability to kill pathogens, operational efficiency and total cost of ownership compared to the first generation of UV-C systems which are basically UV-C lamps placed on a wagon that staff can push around at the hospital," says Claus Risager, CEO at Blue Ocean Robotics. "We are very proud of our unique position in the market. As the market is expected to grow significantly over the coming years and since UVD Robots is also technologically 2-4 years ahead of any competitor with patented solutions and more than 60 unique features, UVD Robots is also expected to be a key market player over the coming years."

UVD Robots experiencing additional growth in non-healthcare sectors

Eugene Demaitre, senior editor at The Robot Report and Robotics Business Review, notes that Blue Ocean Robotics has successfully grown into a 'venture factory' that commercializes robot inventions such as the UV disinfection robot. "The solution was introduced to the market even before the COVID-19 pandemic, and since then UVD Robots has been able to scale its production to the growing global demand for automated disinfection. We expect that the Danish RBR50 company will, in the future, help both hospitals and other localities prevent infections as well."

UVD Robots is seeing not only growing interest by hospitals worldwide, but also from nursing homes and other healthcare institutions, schools and day care centers, with increased demand from shopping malls and commercial airports as well. "The importance of being able to offer employees, customers or guests disinfected environments will remain top of mind even as we move past the Coronavirus pandemic," says Per Juul Nielsen, CEO of UVD Robots, adding that the company has adjusted its growth forecast upward several times during 2020 as sectors outside of healthcare have realized the potential of autonomous UV disinfection.

About Blue Ocean Robotics

Blue Ocean Robotics develops, produces and sells professional service robots in healthcare, hospitality, construction, agriculture, and other global markets. The portfolio of robots includes brands; UVD Robots, a mobile robot for disinfection; GoBe Robots, a mobile telepresence robot for communication, social inclusion, and CO2 climate improvements; and PTR Robots, a mobile robot for safe patient handling and rehabilitation. Blue Ocean Robotics develops the robots from problem and idea all the way to scale up. Each robot is placed in its own subsidiary-venture company, making Blue Ocean Robotics the world's first Robot Venture Factory.

Download the press kit here

Blue Ocean Robotics awards and recognition:

2020:

Blue Ocean Robotics is ranked on the prestigious RBR50 list, Robotics Business Review's annual list of the 50 most innovative and transformative robotics companies that have achieved commercial success in the past year.

Blue Ocean Robotics is named "European Champion" in the development and commercialization of service robots for professionals (B2B) by Frost Sullivan.

Blue Ocean Robotics wins the European Robot Industry Award, "euRobotics Tech Transfer Award, 2020".

Blue Ocean Robotics is named "Minicorn" and thus one of the 10 most promising technology companies in Denmark by the international analysis house Tracxn.

Blue Ocean Robotics join Tech Tours Growth 50, which is a list of Europe's leading super-scale companies in the tech industry.

2019:

Blue Ocean Robotics wins one of the robotics industry's biggest international awards, the IERA Award 2019

Blue Ocean Robotics is named a "Gazelle" for the third year in a row by leading Danish business paper Børsen

Blue Ocean Robotics is a finalist in the competition to become Robot Company of the Year in Denmark

Technology Denmark honors Blue Ocean Robotics for its contribution to the Enterprise Pact to attract and develop talent

2018

Blue Ocean Robotics is named a "Gazelle" for the second year in a row by leading Danish business paper Børsen

2017:

Nordic Startup Award: CEO and founder of Blue Ocean Robotics, Claus Risager, nominated at the awards ceremony as Founder of the Year

Blue Ocean Robotics is named a "Gazelle" by leading Danish business paper Børsen

2016:

Blue Ocean Robotics is in the top 3 of the Startup World Award for UVD Robots at the AUTOMATICA Fair in Munich

Blue Ocean Robotics is included in "20 Most Promising Robotics Solution Providers 2016", prepared by CIO Review

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200615005010/en/

Contacts:

Company contact:

Merima Cikotic

Blue Ocean Robotics

mc@blue-ocean-robotics.com

+45 71-99-56-06

Media contact:

Mette McCall

McCall Media

mette@mccallmedia.net

+1 415-847-8649