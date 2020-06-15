Stillcanna Inc.: Stillcanna signs Supply Agreement LOI with Leading European Pharma and Wellness Group Brains Bioceutical Corp.

Company to supply specific CBD products to European Operations

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2020 / Stillcanna Inc. (OTC PINK:SCNNF) (CSE:STIL) (FRANKFURT:A2PEWA) ("STIL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a supply agreement with Brains Bioceutical Corp ("Brains") to supply bulk CBD for processing to their European operations.

Brains is a global leader of plant-based cannabidiol (CBD) as an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) for both Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical use. Brains is one of the few certified phyto-cannabinoid CBD API manufacturers in Europe. Brains' CBD API (its primary offering to the market) has GMP certification (MHRA) for both human and veterinary use. Brains API is currently being used in various clinical trials around the globe.

"Stillcanna is pleased to have the opportunity to work with a company as professional and dedicated to quality as Brains," stated Jason Dussault, Chief Executive Officer of Stillcanna. "As one of the few companies to have a CBD API product Brains have reached the pinnacle of the industry and we look forward to meeting their high standards for a consistent, high quality product."

Stillcanna is also pleased to announce it has begun it's Novel Food Application and has hired Global Regulatory Services of the UK, an award winning global consulting firm with a specialty in Novel Food applications. Stillcanna has submitted its active ingredients for both stability and toxicology. As required within certain EU markets Stillcanna intends to have its Novel Food Application validated prior to the February 2021 deadline and remain market compliant in 2021 and beyond.

"Stillcanna has done a good job positioning itself as a bulk CBD manufacturer for the European market," stated Ricky Brar, CEO and Chairman of Brains. "Even though the company is relatively new to the space we have complete confidence in their ability to meet our stringent supply guidelines and envision a close working relationship moving forward."

About Brains Bioceutical Corp.

Brains Bioceutical Corp ("Brains"), www.brainsbio.com is a leader in GMP-certified production of naturally-sourced CBD active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) for the Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical industries. Brains Bioceutical is one of the only CBD active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturers in production today. Along with their dedicated medical products Brains has a robust line of over the counter CBD products that are distributed throughout Europe and both North and South America.

About Stillcanna Inc.

Stillcanna Inc. (CSE: STIL) www.stillcanna.com is a Canadian early-stage life sciences company focused on large scale CBD extraction in Europe. The Company feels its proprietary intellectual property allows it to extract CBD at a lower cost. The Company recently completed the acquisition of Olimax NT SP. Z .O.O, a multi-generational hemp agricultural firm that is expected to increase the Company's market share in the European CBD industry.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements: This release includes certain statements and information that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws.

Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should" or "would" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including that the Company intends to have its Novel Food Application certified prior to the February 2021 deadline and remain market compliant in 2021 and beyond.

Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors may include, among others, that the Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Stillcanna Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/593908/Stillcanna-signs-Supply-Agreement-LOI-with-Leading-European-Pharma-and-Wellness-Group-Brains-Bioceutical-Corp