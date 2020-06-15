Klaipedos Nafta: Regarding resignation of the member of the Supervisory Board and the Audit Committee

We hereby inform that A. Varanavicius, a member of the Supervisory Board and the Audit Committee of AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company), on 15 June 2020 submitted a notice of resignation from the Supervisory Board and the Audit Committee of the Company as of 31 July 2020 (this day is the last day of the mandate).

It should be noted that currently the Supervisory Board of the Company consists of 3 members, 2 of them are independent. After the resignation of A. Varanavicius, the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania will conduct the selection of a new member of the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board is elected by the General Meeting of Shareholders for 4 years. If individual members of the Supervisory Board are elected, they shall be elected until the end of the term of office of the current Supervisory Board.

The Audit Committee of the Company currently consists of 3 independent members. After the resignation of A. Varanavicius, the Supervisory Board of the Company will conduct the selection of a new member of Audit Committee, who by decision of Supervisory Board of the Company shall be elected until the end of the term of office of the current Supervisory Board of the Company.









