Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
Steroide fürs Depot mit dieser PILZ-AKTIE!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B6WB ISIN: LT0000111650 Ticker-Symbol: XIC 
Frankfurt
15.06.20
08:24 Uhr
0,337 Euro
-0,001
-0,30 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.06.2020 | 15:41
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Klaipedos Nafta: Regarding resignation of the member of the Supervisory Board and the Audit Committee

We hereby inform that A. Varanavicius, a member of the Supervisory Board and the Audit Committee of AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company), on 15 June 2020 submitted a notice of resignation from the Supervisory Board and the Audit Committee of the Company as of 31 July 2020 (this day is the last day of the mandate).

It should be noted that currently the Supervisory Board of the Company consists of 3 members, 2 of them are independent. After the resignation of A. Varanavicius, the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania will conduct the selection of a new member of the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board is elected by the General Meeting of Shareholders for 4 years. If individual members of the Supervisory Board are elected, they shall be elected until the end of the term of office of the current Supervisory Board.

The Audit Committee of the Company currently consists of 3 independent members. After the resignation of A. Varanavicius, the Supervisory Board of the Company will conduct the selection of a new member of Audit Committee, who by decision of Supervisory Board of the Company shall be elected until the end of the term of office of the current Supervisory Board of the Company.



Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer,+370 694 80594

KLAIPEDOS NAFTA-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.