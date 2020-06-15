COVID-19 has propelled the digital transformation into overdrive, and financial services companies are relying on online platforms now more than ever

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2020 / Financial service firms have turned to technology to enhance day-to-day operations during the ongoing pandemic. Newswire's Value Pack Guided Tour program provides agencies in the financial services space with the ability to reduce the time it takes to launch their go-to-market strategy, needed during this transitional period, post COVID-19. Relying on the expertise of an assigned Campaign Manager creating and importing media lists and press releases helps agencies get the right message out to the right audience at the right time. As financial service companies prepare for the new normal post-COVID-19, it is important to release news in a timely and effective manner.



Newswire's Value Pack Guided Tour Alleviates Pain Points of New Normal for Financial Services Companies

Newswire has been actively encouraging firms to share stories that promote their use of advanced technology. According to a report by Deloitte, advancements such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and blockchain technology are the tools that will push the financial services industry to "the next level." These kinds of technologies are expected to improve customer service experiences, loan automation, insurance underwriting, and more. As companies begin to adopt these digital experiences and implement them into their products, services, and internal operational procedures, Newswire looks to help in-house teams create and share meaningful content to relevant audiences through its powerful platform.

"As a company that is heavily involved in the technology and software industries, it's important to communicate to the public what's available now in order to make their lives easier and better," said Anthony Santiago, Newswire's VP of Marketing.

Product offerings are crucial opportunities for financial service companies to increase sales, especially when a new product or service includes the usage of a new type of technology. The VP GT gives agency professionals the ability to include unlimited links, photos, and videos in their distribution campaigns - features that typically come with additional costs elsewhere.

"If a client is using a certain kind of technology that is groundbreaking or unique to the industry, we include that angle in our distribution and pitching efforts," said Charlie Terenzio, Newswire's VP of Earned Media Business.

"Financial outlets are constantly looking to cover businesses that are leveraging the power of new software and hardware within their business models."

The Value Pack Guided Tour has helped financial service firms develop consistent messaging throughout the crisis. During this transitional period, VP GT customers can adapt to the "new normal" by using Newswire's best-in-class service to achieve the Earned Media Advantage.

The VP GT offers agencies a wide array of price points and distribution networks. Agencies can pay upfront or monthly by selecting the number of distributions they need on a monthly basis for the 12-month term. Each distribution, as part of the Guided Tour, includes unlimited words, images, and links and also includes four custom-built media lists. Agencies can choose between five different distribution networks including Digital, Digital Plus, State, National, Global or Financial, which include distribution to Google News, Yahoo News, and AP.

Learn how Newswire is taking businesses to the next level during the COVID-19 crisis.

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.

To learn more about how Newswire can help you, visit http://www.newswire.com.

