The "Europe Protective Clothing Market for Life Sciences Industry 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report has determined the protective clothing market for life sciences industry in Europe to proliferate at a CAGR of 6.37% during the forecast period 2019-2028.

The United Kingdom, France, Germany, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe together shape the market in this region.

Italy is one of the leading pharmaceutical markets in the world. The country's pharma industry has grown considerably over the recent years, considering the production, value-added investments, and trade. In the past few years, the number of drug consumers and the volume of consumption has also increased. The flourishing pharmaceutical industry, therefore, suggests a strong growth for the Italian protective clothing market for life sciences industry during the forecast period.

France has a robust healthcare infrastructure, with the government of the country providing a financial cover of up to 70% of the total healthcare expenditure. Owing to the stringent regulations regarding safety and security, doctors and other staff are required to mandatorily wear protective clothing, which is driving the demand for PPE. This, in turn, is driving the growth of the country's protective clothing market for life sciences industry.

In Germany, workers at medical device manufacturing companies and at medical diagnostic centers highly make use of protective clothing. The growth in these fields will continue to fuel the demand for PPE, thereby fueling the growth of the protective clothing market for life sciences industry.

Companies Mentioned

Dupont

Kimberly-Clark

Ansell Ltd

3M Company

Lakeland Inc

Bioclean (By Ansell)

Honeywell International Inc

Irudek Group

Berkshire Corporation

Kappler

Tronex International Inc.

Uvex Group

Lindstrm Group

WL Gore Associates Inc

VF Corporation



Key Topics Covered:

1. Europe Protective Clothing Market for Life Sciences Industry Market Summary

2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Disposable Clothing Type to Dominate the Market

2.2.2. Cleanroom Clothing Holds Largest Market Share Amongst Applications

2.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitute

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Value Chain Analysis

2.7. Market Drivers

2.7.1. Growing Demand from End-User

2.7.2. Huge Investments in R&D

2.7.3. Stringent Rules and Regulations

2.8. Market Restraints

2.8.1. High Cost of Protective Cloths

2.8.2. Surge in Outsourcing and Automation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

2.9. Market Opportunities

2.9.1. Growth in Biotechnology and Healthcare Spending

2.9.2. Increasing Demand from Emerging Economies

2.10. Market Challenges

2.10.1. Complexity in Manufacturing

2.10.2. Growing Price Competition in Generic Products and Evolving Market Trends

3. Europe Protective Clothing Market for Life Sciences Industry Outlook by Type

3.1. Disposable

3.2. Reusable

4. Europe Protective Clothing Market for Life Sciences Industry Outlook by Product

4.1. Suits/Coveralls

4.2. Gloves

4.3. Aprons

4.4. Facemasks and Hats

4.5. Protective Eyewear and Cleanroom Goggles

4.6. Footwear and Overshoes

4.7. Wipes

4.8. Others

5. Europe Protective Clothing Market for Life Sciences Industry Outlook by Application

5.1. Cleanroom Clothing

5.1.1. Pharmaceutical

5.1.2. Biotechnology

5.1.3. Medical

5.2. Radiation Protection

5.3. Bacterial/Viral Protection

5.4. Chemical Protection

5.5. Others

6. Europe Protective Clothing Market for Life Sciences Industry Regional Outlook

6.1. United Kingdom

6.2. Germany

6.3. France

6.4. Spain

6.5. Italy

6.6. Russia

6.7. Rest of Europe

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Methodology Scope

