eCampusOntario Board of Directors Appoints New CEO

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2020 / The Board of Directors of eCampusOntario has announced that it has appointed Robert Luke, Ph.D., as the organization's new Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Luke, who currently serves as Vice President, Research and Innovation at OCAD University, will assume his new role on September 14.

"Dr. Luke's appointment is the culmination of a comprehensive search process through which the Board of Directors considered highly qualified candidates from across Canada," said Board Co-Chairs Judith Morris, President & CEO of Lambton College and Dr. Steven Murphy, President & Vice-Chancellor at Ontario Tech University. "The Board's decision is a testament to Robert's credentials, experience, and reputation. He has an impressive track record and extensive background in information and communications technology that are inextricably aligned with the philosophies, goals, and direction of this organization. We look forward to his leadership and the next phase of eCampusOntario's evolution."

eCampusOntario is a provincially-funded non-profit organization that leads a consortium of the province's 45 publicly-funded colleges and universities to develop and test online learning tools to advance the use of education technology and digital learning environments.

Dr. Luke's expertise is in human-centered knowledge media design and working at the intersections of education and information science to produce useful and useable technology to support education, health, and innovation systems. As Vice President, Research and Innovation at OCAD University, he has been responsible for the strategic leadership and expansion of the university's research infrastructure and the development of academic business, innovation, and incubation initiatives. He is also an Associate Professor within OCAD's Faculty of Liberal Arts & Sciences and School of Interdisciplinary Studies.

In 2012, Dr. Luke was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal for his contributions to Canadian education and innovation. From 2016-2018, he served on the Council of Canadian Academies Expert Panel Review of the State of Science and Technology and the State of Industrial Research & Development in Canada. He was also a panelist in 2011-2012 on the Council of Canadian Academies Expert Panel Review of Science and Technology in Canada.

Dr. Luke obtained his Ph.D. at the University of Toronto. He earned a Master of Arts degree from Queen's University, and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Northern British Columbia.

