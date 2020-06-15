The first online program of events by Cosmoprof introduces a series of insightful webinars discussing the post-COVID-19 beauty world.

Perfect Corp., the beauty tech solutions provider behind the world's leading virtual beauty app YouCam Makeup, and photo editing toolkit, YouCam Perfect, spotlights essential beauty AR AI tech solutions for the post-pandemic beauty world at WeCosmoprof global online event, June 4th through 10th. Perfect Corp.'s top executives held a series of discussions to reveal latest beauty tech trends and delve into real-world digital transformation success stories. Beauty brand representatives also joined the discussions to talk about shifts in beauty shopper behavior and ways for beauty brands to stay connected with their consumers through interactive digital experiences. Current global health climate introduced a new paradigm with the emergence of touchless and contactless retail environments, and advanced digital beauty technologies can help beauty brands and retailers meet the new demand of the non-touch shopping era. Here are the highlights from Perfect Corp.'s WeCosmoprof virtual series:

"Next Generation Beauty AI tech for a Personalized Online Shopping Experience" by Louis Chen (SVP Chief Strategy Officer) [Watch here, hosted on June 4th] who presents ways for beauty brands to take online shopping experience to new heights with personalized beauty AI technology. The webinar emphasizes the importance of transforming online beauty shopping journey from product-centric to customer-centric by providing personalized product recommendations to consumers and building an omnichannel AR/AI experience.

"The Touchless Revolution in Beauty" [Watch here, hosted on June 4th] by Wayne Liu (SVP and GM of Perfect Corp. USA) who provides valuable insight into the new "touchless" and "contactless" beauty journey and discusses how brands can create interactive digital experiences to stay connected with their consumers.

"Essential Skincare, Foundation and Makeup Digital Solutions for the Post-COVID-19 World" by Sylvain Delteil (AVP of Perfect Corp. Europe) [Watch here, hosted on June 8th] who talks about creating a tangible and personalized beauty experience and leveraging beauty tech to strengthen brand's online customer engagements. The presentation exemplifies the benefits of digital beauty solutions by providing examples from renowned beauty and skincare brands.

