The "Global Ventilator Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global ventilator market was valued at $1,072 million in 2018 and has witnessed a growth of up to of 172% in 2020 due to the rise in demand pertaining to the coronavirus outbreak.

The exponential rise in respiratory infections due to coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the demand for ventilators globally. Various healthcare companies have ramped up their production rate to meet the high demand for ventilators in the market, and several non-healthcare companies have also emerged to manufacture ventilators amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, various strategies have been opted along with funding and rapid product approvals to allow an increase in the volume of production of ventilators in a limited time.

Furthermore, various regulatory agencies across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America have modified their regulations and approval process for ventilators. Furthermore, the regulatory agencies have also approved several devices under the emergency use authorization (EUA) provision.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Respiratory Disease Incidences

Rising Geriatric Population

Increase in Number of ICU Beds

High Number of Premature Births

Government and Organizational Initiatives to Boost Ventilator Production

Challenges

Complications and Side-Effects Associated with Ventilator Usage

Lack of Trained Medical Staff

Opportunities

Coronavirus Outbreak Leading to Rising Global Ventilator Demand

Increasing Requirement of Portable Ventilators for Homecare and Emergency Usage

Development of Digital Education and Training Tool

Key Questions Answered:

What are the product types offered by the key players within the global ventilator market?

What was the total installed base of ventilators, by country, in 2019?

What is the change witnessed in the growth rate of the global ventilator market from pre-COVID to post-COVID scenario?

What are the key developmental strategies which are implemented by the key players to sustain in the competitive market?

What are the strategies opted by the healthcare and non-healthcare companies amidst coronavirus pandemic to meet the high demand for ventilators?

What are the opportunities and challenges faced by healthcare and non-healthcare companies within the global ventilator market?

What was the market share of each of the companies in mechanical ventilator and non-invasive ventilator segments of the global ventilator market in 2019?

What are the pricing trends of ventilators in the last five years?

What are the major regulatory changes taking place in the global ventilator market pre-COVID-19, during COVID-19, and post-COVID-19? How are these changes expected to impact the global ventilator market in the future?

How is the industry expected to evolve during the forecast period, 2021-2030?

What will be the impact on the products that have been awarded emergency use authorization (EUA) during the COVID-19 pandemic, once the pandemic is over?

How has the supply and demand of the ventilator changed during the COVID-19 phase in contrast to the pre-COVID-19 phase?

What is the market value estimates of the leading segments of the global ventilator market in 2030?

What is the change witnessed in the growth rate of the global ventilator market from pre-COVID to post-COVID scenario?

What are the major driving factors, challenges, and opportunities for the global ventilator market? What will be the impact of these factors once the COVID-19 pandemic is over?

What is the growth potential of the global ventilator market in each region, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World?

What impact of large ventilator inventories on the global ventilator market is expected once the COVID-19 pandemic is over?

Companies Profiled

Aerobiosys Innovations Private Limited

Air Liquide

Drgerwerk AG Co. KGaA

General Electric Company

Getinge AB

Hamilton Medical

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Lwenstein Medical Innovation GmbH Co. KG

Medtronic plc

OneBreath Inc.

Penlon Ltd

ResMed

SCHILLER

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Smiths Group plc

Ventec Life Systems

Ventinova Medical

VYAIRE MEDICAL, INC.

WEINMANN Emergency Medical Technology GmbH Co. KG

ZOLL Medical Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nx36mk

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200615005553/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900