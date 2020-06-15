LA PERLA FASHION HOLDING N.V.: La Perla: 2020 AGM to be postponed

La Perla Fashion Holding N.V.

Registered office: Schiphol Boulevard 127, G4.02, 1118 BG Schiphol, the Netherlands

15 June 2020

Disclosure of an inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

La Perla: 2020 AGM to be postponed

Amsterdam, 15 June 2020 - La Perla Fashion Holding N.V. (the "Company" and together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the "Group") has decided to postpone the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders that was planned to take place in Amsterdam on 16 June 2020 to 30 June 2020. The Company has closely monitored the developments relating to COVID-19 and the measures applicable in the Netherlands. Against this background and to safeguard the health of its shareholders, the Company requires more time to put the appropriate measures in place to permit attendance at the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in person.

About La Perla:

La Perla Fashion Holding N.V., a luxury fashion holding company, is the direct shareholder of La Perla Beauty (UK) Limited ("La Perla Beauty") and La Perla Global Management (UK) Limited and its subsidiaries (the "Operating La Perla Group"). La Perla, through the Operating La Perla Group, is a leading designer, manufacturer and retailer of luxury lingerie, nightwear and swimwear. The group operates under the brand "La Perla". Founded in 1954 in Bologna, Italy, the brand is renowned for its heritage and craftsmanship.

