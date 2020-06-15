The best website for handicapping is now getting a redesign. The new design will feature 20 handicappers that are all world-acclaimed. To educate sports fans, a library of new content will also be included. Big Al is the home for winning NFL, BLP, NBA and so many more picks.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2020 / Big Al is the home for winning basketball and football picks, it is the number 1 documented sports handicapper since 1992. Handicapping in sports is the practice of assigning advantage through scoring compensation or other advantage given to different contestants to equalize the chances of winning. It also refers to the various methods by which spectators can predict and quantify the results of a sporting match. Big Al is now going for a website redesign. The newly designed website will have 20 handicappers and much more content for sports fans.







Al McMordie is the number one, most honored technical handicapper in the USA. He is a graduate of Political Sciences and also studied Law from the University Of Michigan. He started handicapping young at a mere age of 12. Al McMordie won for seven years straight in 2018, when he ranked NFL with 72-48 record. In 2017 and 2014, he ranked number 1 in hockey. In 2013-14 Big Al ranked number 1 in Pro football out of 1727 entrants. In 2014, Al McMordie won the most prestigious handicapping contest in Las Vegas, making Al the best handicapper. Throughout his career, he has won many awards and has gained a reputation for his winning.

The website, Big Al Sports has captured the hearts of sports enthusiasts, since the website offers all the handicapping services, be it NFL, BLP, NBA, College Football and Basketball. The users can gain valuable insights from the experts who have been in the field for many years and they know how sports works. Furthermore, the website is also a center for getting advice on handicapping by some of the best handicappers around the world which include: Al McMordie, Larry Ness, Tom Stryker, Matt Fargo, Will Rogers and many more reputed names Big Al has a unique way of handicapping, that can be described as combination of situational and technical handicapping. He observes both teams and their past wins and losses, then looks for an unusual event that may help him decide whether to go with the team or against it.

Modern times require modernizing and revolutionizing the technology, therefore, Big Al is going for a website redesign to stay up to date with the modern world. It will be the same loved and valuable website, but far better to look at and navigate around. The new website will have all the necessary features like handicapping, news, insights and advice from the best people. The new design will make the user experience a whole lot better.

