Regulatory News:

Groupe SEB (Paris:SK) launched on June 9, 2020 a five-year €500 million bond issue maturing June 16, 2025, with a 1.375% coupon.

In view of the admission to trading on NYSE Euronext Paris of the bonds, Groupe SEB has submitted to the "Autorité des Marchés Financiers" a prospectus which received the visa no. 20-250 on June 12, 2020.

This prospectus is available in English version only and can be consulted in the "Financial Press Releases" section or in the "Regulated Information" section of Groupe SEB's website:

https://www.groupeseb.com/en/finance-news-and-publicationscontent

https://www.groupeseb.com/en/regulated-information

It is also available on the website of the "Autorité des Marchés Financiers": http://www.amf-france.org

Copies of the prospectus may as well be obtained free of charge at the company's headquarters: Campus SEB 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron 69134 Ecully cedex France.

Next key dates July 23 before market opens H1 2020 sales and results October 26 after market closes 9-month 2020 sales and financial data

Find us on… www.groupeseb.com

World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 30 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 350 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness and service to clients. With products being present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales of approximately €7.3 billion in 2019 and had more than 34,000 employees worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200615005467/en/

Contacts:

Investor/Analyst Relations

Groupe SEB

Financial Communication and Investor Relations

Isabelle Posth

Raphaël Hoffstetter

comfin@groupeseb.com

Phone:+33 (0) 4 72 18 16 04

Media Relations

Groupe SEB

Corporate Communication Dept

Cathy Pianon

Caroline Philips

com@groupeseb.com

Phone: 33 (0) 6 33 13 02 00

Phone: 33 (0) 6 49 82 28 45

Image Sept

Caroline Simon

Claire Doligez

Isabelle Dunoyer de Segonzac

caroline.simon@image7.fr

cdoligez@image7.fr

isegonzac@image7.fr

Phone:+33 (0) 1 53 70 74 70