Regulatory News:
Groupe SEB (Paris:SK) launched on June 9, 2020 a five-year €500 million bond issue maturing June 16, 2025, with a 1.375% coupon.
In view of the admission to trading on NYSE Euronext Paris of the bonds, Groupe SEB has submitted to the "Autorité des Marchés Financiers" a prospectus which received the visa no. 20-250 on June 12, 2020.
This prospectus is available in English version only and can be consulted in the "Financial Press Releases" section or in the "Regulated Information" section of Groupe SEB's website:
https://www.groupeseb.com/en/finance-news-and-publicationscontent
https://www.groupeseb.com/en/regulated-information
It is also available on the website of the "Autorité des Marchés Financiers": http://www.amf-france.org
Copies of the prospectus may as well be obtained free of charge at the company's headquarters: Campus SEB 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron 69134 Ecully cedex France.
Next key dates
July 23 before market opens
H1 2020 sales and results
October 26 after market closes
9-month 2020 sales and financial data
Find us on… www.groupeseb.com
World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 30 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 350 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness and service to clients. With products being present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales of approximately €7.3 billion in 2019 and had more than 34,000 employees worldwide.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200615005467/en/
Contacts:
Investor/Analyst Relations
Groupe SEB
Financial Communication and Investor Relations
Isabelle Posth
Raphaël Hoffstetter
comfin@groupeseb.com
Phone:+33 (0) 4 72 18 16 04
Media Relations
Groupe SEB
Corporate Communication Dept
Cathy Pianon
Caroline Philips
com@groupeseb.com
Phone: 33 (0) 6 33 13 02 00
Phone: 33 (0) 6 49 82 28 45
Image Sept
Caroline Simon
Claire Doligez
Isabelle Dunoyer de Segonzac
caroline.simon@image7.fr
cdoligez@image7.fr
isegonzac@image7.fr
Phone:+33 (0) 1 53 70 74 70