'Mediation 2020 and beyond' Delivered by International Mediator Jane Gunn FCIArb

LONDON, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb), the world's leading professional body for the promotion of alternative dispute resolution, is webcasting the free online flagship event 'Mediation 2020 and beyond' on 25 June 2020, 12:00 - 13:00 BST.

This CIArb flagship online event is aimed at mediators or those who are interested in resolving disputes.

The last few years have witnessed many complex economic, social, and other factors that are likely to lead to an increase in disputes. Courts will face an excess of cases and, as such, individuals and businesses will look to alternative dispute resolution (ADR). Technology provides a way of learning about resolving disputes as well as different ADR techniques, and this online event explores mediation at the crossroads of this.

What opportunities does technology provide for mediation? What new skills will mediators require? What does a multidisciplinarity approach to mediation give practitioners? This online meeting with internationally renowned mediator, Jane Gunn FCIArb, will explore these and other key questions, as well as other relevant CIArb resources such as CIArb's new virtual mediation course and Mediation Symposium 2020, later on this year.

For further information on the online event programme and to register for free, please go to the website: https://ciarb.org/events/mediation-2020-and-beyond/.

About the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb)

The Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb) is a Royal Charter body and charity established in 1915 with over 16,000 members across the world. It exists to promote and facilitate all forms of alternative dispute resolution as an alternative to litigation. As an international centre of excellence for the practice and profession of alternative dispute resolution (ADR), CIArb is passionate about promoting a harmonious society and helping people and organisations avoid, manage and resolve conflict through a global network of 41 branches.

For more information about CIArb, visit www.ciarb.org

About the speaker

Corporate peacemaker, mediator, speaker and author Jane Gunn is a former corporate lawyer. As one of the leading Mediators in the UK, Jane is frequently called upon to act as a neutral third party to facilitate the resolution of disputes between businesses and individuals. She has over 20 years' experience, and has mediated hundreds of disputes including, business, partnership, employment, property and construction, personal injury and clinical negligence, trusts and family disputes.

For more information about the speaker visit: http://janegunn.co.uk/, and follow her on LinkedIn and Twitter.

