What's in it for you?

Key supply chain focus areas to accelerate recovery

New opportunities that can help pharma companies prepare for the new normal

Insights on the pharmaceutical supply chain trends impacting recovery

In the new digital economy, the pharma supply chain is being faced with several stress factors which are, in most cases, intensifying with the constantly evolving regulatory requirements and customer expectations. To overcome these supply chain roadblocks, it's essential to analyze the pharmaceutical supply chain trends shaping the future of this sector and consider their collective impact on various supply chain processes. With high demand from developing regions and BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India and, China) economies, pharma today has become a global market fraught with challenges. Owing to the rapid rise in incomes and lifestyle disorders, governments within these regions are now looking at improving healthcare access and outcomes. But to fully unlock the potential in these developing economies, pharma manufacturers must invest in the right tools and solutions to develop and implement global supply chain networks.

Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Trends Impacting Recovery

1: Product portfolio expansion

With new therapies and drugs being introduced, the pharma product portfolio is set to witness a massive expansion over the next few months. But, it's crucial to note that many of these new therapies and the devices used to deliver the drugs involve complex manufacturing and distribution processes that call for a complete revamp of the pharmaceutical supply chain.

2: Patient-centric supply chains

With telehealth, telemedicine, and home-based healthcare services witnessing a rise in popularity, the pharmaceutical supply chain is expected to become more patient-centric with different endpoints of delivery and information sharing. Moreover, since the increased adoption of digital tools makes patient data easily accessible, patient-centric supply chains of the future must be designed to focus on addressing the dynamic demand.

3: Emergence of precision medicine

A promising new perspective on drug manufacturing based on genomic data is paving its way into the pharma market to help deliver personalized care based on individuals' genes, environment, and lifestyle.

Key Supply Chain Focus Areas to Accelerate Recovery

Dynamic Demand Forecasting

Warehouse Location Optimization

Logistics Optimization

Scheduling Optimization

