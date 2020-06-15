Anzeige
15.06.2020
Access CBD Launches as the UK's Lowest Ever Priced Quality CBD Oil Range

Prices that will save the UK consumer an average of 80% vs. other brands will mean that CBD Supplements can now be 'For Everyone,' as BRITISH CANNABIS launches ACCESS CBD

WOKINGHAM, England, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BRITISH CANNABIS, the UK's largest producer, manufacturer and distributor of legal cannabis-derived products, has unveiled ACCESS CBD - a range of great tasting CBD oils, made with high quality ingredients and industry-leading reliability yet 80% cheaper than market average prices.

Overnight, the release of ACCESS CBD will bring CBD (Cannabidiol), a legal-to-take, non-psychoactive element of the cannabis plant, within the reach of consumers with any budget. ACCESS CBD will cost on average only £1.49 per 100mg of active CBD ingredient, setting a new affordable price point for CBD in the UK.

  • The UK's lowest ever prices for quality CBD oils, in four strengths and three natural flavours: Natural with terpenes, Citrus and Berry. RRPs:
    - £5.99 for 300mg
    - £9.99 for 600mg
    - £16.99 for 1200mg
    - £29.99 for 2400mg
  • Great tasting, natural flavours
  • No-nonsense packaging
  • A 40 Point Quality Assurance check
  • Publicly available test reports via on pack QR
  • Certified THC-Free status
  • Compliant FSA's Novel Foods regulations
  • Made in England by BRITISH CANNABIS
  • A Price Promise for the consumer
  • 10% of profits donated to NHS charities

BRITISH CANNABIS CEO, Tom Whettem, celebrates this radical new launch by commenting:

"We wanted to move the CBD industry forward into the mainstream and break down the barriers that may be holding some people back from adopting CBD supplements long term. ACCESS CBD is gimmick-free, high quality, low priced CBD leading the way in transparency and reliability. This is our way of providing the UK public with a CBD supplement brand they can be proud of. ACCESS CBD is truly 'CBD for Everyone.'"

More info: https://accesscbd.uk
Instagram: @accesscbduk
Facebook: ACCESSCBDUK
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9GMcBEWwgvHk0piuT3ISCA/featured
Twitter: ACCESSCBDUK

For further information, more images or interviews with Tom Whettem, please contact:
Richard Stevenson
RSPR Media Solutions
+44-(0)1797-360481
+44-(0)7974-926157
richrd@rspr.co.uk

