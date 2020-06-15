Regulatory News:

Carrefour (Paris:CA):

Rami Baitieh, Executive Director for Spain, is appointed Executive Director for France. Alexandre De Palmas, Executive Director for Convenience France, is appointed Executive Director for Spain. These appointments will be effective on July 1st 2020.

Carrefour France has undergone a deep transformation over the past three years, under the leadership of Pascal Clouzard and his team. The first objectives set as part of the Carrefour 2022 transformation plan have been met: overhaul of business models, expansion in convenience and e-commerce, development of our own brand as well as of our organic products, new purchasing partnerships, increased price competitiveness and launch of new loyalty programs.

The results achieved over this period enable us to move on to a second stage of Carrefour France's transformation, in a context in which the sanitary and economic crisis has enhanced the need to strengthen operational excellence for the service of customers and to accelerate change in our organization and operating models to bring more efficiency, simplicity and proximity in our action.

Thanks to his perfect knowledge of the Group, acquired over a career that started in France 25 years ago, and thanks to the results he recently obtained as head of Taiwan, Argentina and Spain, Rami Baitieh will have the responsibility, along with his team, to lead this new stage.

Building on a broad career, notably in the retail industry, Alexandre de Palmas has successfully contributed to the expansion of Convenience in France over the last two years. He will endeavor to continue Carrefour Spain's recovery and to accelerate its development.

Alexandre Bompard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, declared, "I wish Rami Baitieh and Alexandre de Palmas much success in their new positions. I fully trust them to carry out this new stage of our transformation in these two key countries for Carrefour. I warmly thank Pascal Clouzard for the work he has done over the past three years at the head of Carrefour France. He was of great help to me during this first phase of transformation and I wish him all the best for the future."

About Carrefour Group

With a multi-format network of more than 12,000 stores in over 30 countries, Carrefour Group is one of the world's leading food retailers. Carrefour recorded gross sales of €80.7 billion in 2019. The Group has more than 320,000 employees who contribute to making Carrefour the world leader in the food transition for all, offering quality food every day, accessible everywhere and at a reasonable price.

For more information, visit www.carrefour.com, or find us on Twitter (@GroupeCarrefour) and LinkedIn (Carrefour).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200615005638/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Selma Bekhechi, Anthony Guglielmo and Antoine Parison

Tel: +33 (0)1 64 50 79 81

Shareholder Relations

Tel: 0 805 902 902 (toll-free in France)

Group Communication

Tel: +33 (0)1 58 47 88 80