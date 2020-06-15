Regulatory News:

The Rémy Cointreau Group (Paris:RCO) announces it has entered into exclusive negotiations with the Lhopital family to acquire a majority stake in the capital of the Champagne de Telmont company.

This family-owned champagne estate was founded in 1912 in Damery, near Epernay, on the slopes of the hills of the Marne Valley. It has been crafting champagnes under the brand "J. de Telmont" for over a century. This Maison is one of the last family-owned estates in Champagne: Mrs Pascale Lhopital and Mr Bertrand Lhopital represent the fourth generation of true master craftmen in the art of champagne. Mr Bertrand Lhopital, alongside the Rémy Cointreau Group, will continue working with his team on the upstream side (vineyard/sourcing) and on the champagne production side to perpetuate the estate's know-how and family tradition.

The scope of the acquisition deal includes the brands, stocks, production resources and real estate assets of the domain, as well as vineyards in Champagne. This acquisition would enrich Rémy Cointreau's portfolio of exceptional wines and spirits with a high-end champagne brand that offers significant growth potential overtime, especially on the international market.

The signing of the deeds of acquisition is contingent, in particular, on the statutory process for notifying employees.

The transaction, which will be submitted for the administrative authorisations required by laws in force, should be completed in the third quarter of the financial year 2020/21.

About Rémy Cointreau:

All around the world, there are clients seeking exceptional experiences; clients for whom a wide range of terroirs means a variety of flavours. Their exacting standards are proportional to our expertise the finely-honed skills that we pass down from generation to generation. The time these clients devote to drinking our products is a tribute to all those who have worked to develop them. It is for these men and women that Rémy Cointreau, a family-owned French Group, protects its terroirs, cultivates exceptional multi-centenary spirits and undertakes to preserve their eternal modernity. The Group's portfolio includes 12 singular brands, such as the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, and Cointreau liqueur. Rémy Cointreau has a single ambition: becoming the world leader in exceptional spirits. To this end, it relies on the commitment and creativity of its 1,900 employees and on its distribution subsidiaries established in the Group's strategic markets. Rémy Cointreau is listed on Euronext Paris.

About the Maison J. de Telmont:

For four generations, the J. de Telmont estate has been driven by the desire to share the secrets of champagne and Champagne by offering an exceptional experience. With its various cuvées, each of which expresses the specific characteristics of the terroirs of Champagne, the Maison J. de Telmont invites its guests to enter its discreet world of authenticity and nobility. This initiation is also an opportunity to (re)discover the magic of Champagne through focused workshops. The deep grape-growing roots of the Maison J. de Telmont and the family's strong commitment to caring for its terroirs support this Maison in a very demanding environmental approach, long to implement, and promise of the future. Since 2017, more than a third of the grapes harvested are certified "Organic Agriculture", or in the process of conversion.

