Introducing the PCT1 From Xovis - the New Passenger Counting Sensor for Public Transportation With Proven In-house 3D Technology

ZOLLIKOFEN, Switzerland, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Xovis has set itself the task of bringing its expertise into the field of public transport. Packed trains at 8 in the morning and empty platforms at 10 in the evening. According to Xovis, what can seemingly be managed easily with minor tweaks to connections, is in reality linked with complex planning. Their passenger counting technology enables efficient timetabling and traffic concepts in the future.

For operators of public transport, designing timetables is one of the most important and most complex tasks. In doing so, the operating hours, time between connections and routes should not be changed arbitrarily, but ideally based on facts instead.

Xovis has been faced with this issue on many occasions. Since 2008, the Swiss company has been exploring how flows of people can be counted and measured. It has developed a technology that has proven successful.

Christian Studer, Chief Product Officer at Xovis, explains: "When carrying out projects in airports, railway stations, shopping malls and pedestrian zones, public transport links often play a central role. After all, managing the flow of people does not end on the platform. Without reliable technology, it is almost impossible for operators of public transport to assess the dynamics of passenger movements or convert this into usable data."

The newly developed Xovis PCT1 - a sensor for automatic passenger counting - is thus tailored specifically to the transport sector. Using the PCT1, it is now also possible to take advantage of the precision offered by Xovis technology in the public transport sector.

Christian Studer comments as follows: "Our 3D sensors have been used around the world in the most diverse branches for over a decade now. These include airports and retailers, but also stadiums, hotels, office buildings and festivals, all of which rely on our solutions. In public transport, the needs are similar, but the associated requirements and applicable standards are different. We therefore adapted our technology according to these conditions and made it suitable for use on vehicles. This has now all been brought together in the PCT1 - our first passenger counting sensor for vehicles. The sensor meets the strict requirements and standards set out for use in buses and trains. The stringent environmental tests were all passed with flying colors."

Automatic passenger counting is just the beginning. As Studer comments: "From experience, we know that the number of people gives a basis on which to work. However, it's important to understand the behavior of people as a whole. In public transport, this can be how passengers board and alight at different stops, how bikes or strollers are transported or the topic of accessibility for passengers with disabilities. Classic data collection methods where surveys or observations are made on site are neither precise nor efficient. It's time for passenger analysis to take the next step forward towards digitization."

Click here for the complete news: https://www.xovis.com/en/xovis-insights/detail/we-introduce-the-pct1-our-new-passenger-counting-sensor-for-public-transportation/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1190872/Productshot_Xovis_PCT1.jpg

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1190873/Xovis_Transportation_PCT1_Sensor_Datasheet.pdf

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1190871/Xovis_Logo.jpg

