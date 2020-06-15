Regulatory News:

Press release Brussels, 15 June 2020

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) renews its partnership with the Erasmus Student Network (ESN) to promote responsible alcohol consumption and combat binge drinking among students in Europe. The goal of this partnership is twofold: raise awareness about responsible alcohol consumption and reduce alcohol-related harm during student parties. As a proof of its success, over the past eleven years the Responsible Party program has been implemented in 38 countries and raised awareness of more than 450,000 students. As part of its S&R roadmap 2030, 'Good times from Good Place,' the Group announced last year its ambition to expand the program around the world with the objective of reaching 1 million students by 2030.

The success of the Responsible Party is due in part to a peer-to-peer approach. Student ambassadors organise engaging activities during parties to provide young people with concrete advice on responsible drinking. At Responsible Party events, food and water are distributed, and messages about the effects of alcohol on health are presented in a fun way. As current sanitary measures around the globe prevent traditional Responsible Party events, the digital campaign 'Sharing Good Vibes' offers an effective channel to convey the right prevention message to a highly connected population.

'Sharing Good Vibes' digital campaign

Launched in early April on Instagram and Facebook, SharingGoodVibes aims to provide young adults with positive messages and stories around solidarity and conviviality whilst raising awareness around a responsible lifestyle. The campaign seeks to inspire young adults to share uplifting stories whilst reminding them to stay safe, convivial and responsible. Over the past 2 months the campaign has been extended outside Europe to Latin America and Africa, via the internet. The first digital activation on the 9May reached more than 102,000 people.

15 June: Sharing Good Vibes all week to promote a responsible lifestyle

Responsible Party will unveil during the week of 15 June a series of video interviews on different channels. Several speakers such as Alexandre Ricard, Chairman CEO of Pernod Ricard, Kostis Giannidis, President of ESN, DJ Licious and other influencers and ambassadors for a responsible lifestyle will share their views on responsible drinking. Both partners believe that partnership and empowerment are key to prevention. This has been confirmed by an independent scientific research conducted in 2017: 88.8% of the students consider Responsible Party as a useful prevention program.

For Alexandre Ricard, Chairman CEO of Pernod Ricard, "Renewing our partnership with Erasmus is for me a critical milestone on our journey to promote responsible consumption. Given the circumstances, we are not able to celebrate them as we should, but I'm confident that the creative digital alternatives developed together with Erasmus will manage to spread responsible behaviour and lifestyle in a fun and convivial way."

Kostis Giannidis, President of ESN, adds, "Through the Responsible Party programme ESN and Pernod Ricard has supported more than 450,000 young adults. Especially now, in times of crisis and physical distancing, this partnership is vital to ensure the health and wellbeing of young people. The 'Sharing Good Vibes' campaign in the context of the Responsible Party programme aims to spread positive messages and solidarity among young people. The Responsible Party is a great example of how business and the civil sector can contribute together for a sustainable society.

Follow the campaign on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLYFYzciaGvhOequ9MrovGhygwCDas2KsD

About Responsible Party

Born in 2009 from the idea that events are even better if they are enjoyed responsibly, Responsible Party is originally and today the first pan-European programme tackling binge drinking among young adults. Created in partnership with Erasmus Student Network, an EU-funded non-profit organization, Responsible Party is a unique programme which actively fights against the misuse of alcohol. The programme has two main goals:

Raise awareness among young adults about the risk of overconsumption of alcohol

Reduce alcohol related harm during event

It is about promoting a balanced lifestyle and empowering young adults to decide for themselves. Responsible Party can be activated during any event and is a non-branded programme. It is a label that provides a safer and more responsible environment for young adults. Working with a peer to peer approach, we are never killjoy but cool and friendly people acting to make good times memorable. Creating good times where different personalities meet and lasting international friendships get started that's what we're about. We are here to make good times unforgettable.

